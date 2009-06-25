Buffett: Yes, We're Monetizing The Debt

Tim Geithner says it’s impossible because we have a strong independent Federal Reserve, but Warren Buffett has no reason to be politically correct. And in his interview with CNBC, he told Becky Quick: we are monetizing the debt. We are using printed paper to pay our government.



It’s obvious, really. That’s what quantiative easing is, but the government says it’s not that way.

So Buffett is concerned about inflation — in sounds like it’s inevitable to him — though he says deflation is something we’ll never see in our lifetime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.