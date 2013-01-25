Warren Buffett Is Crushing Some Hedge Funders In A 'Million Dollar' Bet He Made Back In 2008

Photo: www.cbsnews.com

In 2008, “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett and some hedge fund guys made a wager that’s been dubbed the “Million-Dollar Bet.” In sum, Buffett’s wager against the hedge funders is that over a period of 10 years hedge fund fund-of-funds could not beat the S&P index.



For the bet, five fund-of-funds (which haven’t been named publicly) picked by Protégé are competing against Vanguard’s Admiral shares, the S&P index fund Buffett is backing.

It’s been five years since that bet was made and we’re currently at the half-way mark. According to Fortune’s Carol Loomis Buffett is winning.

From Fortune:

So now the tortoise, after crawling four more years, indeed leads. At the five-year mark, the Vanguard index fund backed by Buffett is up by 8.69%. The five funds of funds picked by Protégé Partners to carry its flag in the race are up, on the average, only—”gulp,” says Protégé partner Ted Seides—0.13%.

Of course, we still have five more years to see how this all plays out.

What’s more is whoever wins the bet will have a $1 million, or possibly more, donated to the charity of their choice.

