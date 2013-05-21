Warren Buffett Will Serve You Ice Cream Today

As you may know, Warren Buffett loves all things American as apple pie.



You may also know that his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns Dairy Queen — not quite apple pie, but close.

That is why, if you happen to be in Omaha from 5:30-6:30 pm today, the Oracle himself, along with John Gainor, the CEO of Dairy Queen, will serve the first ever S’mores Blizzard the restaurant chain is launching officially on June 1st.

It’s all a part of their new, “Fan Food. Not fast food” campaign, which also includes a $5 lunch at some DQ locations.

What we’re wondering is how many Blizzards Buffett will serve. Is it just the one, meaning only one person will get the pleasure of being served by a billionaire or can everyone jump in here?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.