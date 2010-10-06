Buffett To Wall Street CEOs: You And Your Wives Should Go Broke

Photo: Geico

Warren Buffett fired off a few uncharacteristic zingers at Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington today.First he compared Wall Street to a church with a raffle.



From Bloomberg:

Wall Street “does a lot of good things and then it has this casino.”

“It’s like a church that’s running raffles on the weekend.”

And then he basically told Laura Blankfein, Judy Dimon, and all the other wives of the Wall Street banks that received bailouts that they should have gone broke, along with their husbands.

“You should go broke,” he said of chief executive officers whose firms require government bailouts to protect society.

“And I think your wife should go broke, too.”

Keep in mind Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has a significant stake in many of those financials.

