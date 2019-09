Buffett Transcript: Economy Getting Worse, But Inflation "Exploding". Fed Needs To Act

Transcript of classic Warren Buffett interview on CNBC’s Power Lunch today, courtesy CNBC. Key points:



Economy is still getting worse.

Even so, Fed needs to act to stop skyrocketing inflation

Everything connected with construction and consumer spending is weak and getting worse

As long as we run a $2B/day trade deficit, the dollar will continue to weaken. How can it not?

Oil prices are about supply and demand, not speculation. Speculation does not drive prices higher, because speculators take both sides.

I have never said anything about Anheuser-Busch InBev deal. Not sure why everyone in St. Louis thinks I support it. Not going to say anything today, either. Too many people listening.

Windfall taxes are ridiculous. Are you going tax the networks because the Olympics are held this year?

The tax code should be changed: Rich guys like me should pay more.

BECKY QUICK: THE FED IS GOING TO BE COMING OUT WITH ITSANNOUNCEMENT IN A LITTLE OVER TWO HOURS [they held steady and jawboned about inflation]. AND THERE’S BEEN A HUGE DEBATE ABOUT WHETHER THE FED SHOULD BE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT HIGHER INFLATION OR SLOWING GROWTH. IN YOUR MIND, WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR?

WARREN BUFFETT: THEY SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT BOTH. BOTH ARE GOING ON. GROWTH IS SLOWING AND IN FACT I’M NOT SURE IT’S GROWTH ANYMORE. AND INFLATION

IS REALLY HEATING UP. SO IT’S NOT AN EASY JOB TO HAVE WITH, YOU KNOW,

CERTAINLY TWO MASTERS IN EFFECT. AND THAT’S WHY I’M GLAD THAT BEN

BERNANKE HAS THE JOB AND I DON’T.

QUICK: PRETEND YOU WERE IN HIS SHOES. WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

BUFFETT: I WOULD BE OFFERING MY RESIGNATION.

QUICK: YOU WOULD KEEP RATES STEADY? IF IT WAS YOUR JOB TO DECIDE THIS

NOW?

BUFFETT: I THINK INFLATION IS REALLY PICKING UP. SO I THINK THAT THEY

HAVE — THAT HAS TO BE VERY CAREFUL TO DO ANYTHING THAT SIGNALS THAT

THEY REGARD INFLATION AS A SECONDARY GOAL AND SOMETHING THEY’LL WORRY

ABOUT LATER. BECAUSE IT’S HUGE RIGHT NOW. I MEAN WHETHER IT’S STEEL,

OIL, YOU NAME IT. AND THERE IS — THE PRESSURES AND YOU’VE SEEN IT IN

CHEMICAL PRICES RECENTLY WITH 1,000 AN OUNCE AND WE SEE IT EVERY PLACE .

IT’S EXPLODING.

QUICK: THAT IS AN ARGUMENT FOR RAISING RATES TODAY. THERE IS STILL A LOT

OF WEAKNESS FOR CONSUMERS S THAT TOO MUCH OF A SHOCK IF THEY CAME OUT

WITH A SURPRISE RATE INCREASE TODAY?

BUFFETT: I THINK IT PROBABLY WOULD BE. BUT THE ECONOMY IS WEAKENING. ALL

THE DATA I SEE, I SEE A FAIR AMOUNT ON REAL TIME BASIS, INDICATES THAT

THE WEAKENING OF ANYTHING IS GETTING WORSE.

QUICK: YOU MEAN FROM THE CONSUMER’S PERSPECTIVE.

BUFFETT: YEAH, FROM THE CONSUMER’S PERSPECTIVE. WEAKER CONSUMER BUYING

TURNS INTO CREDIT CARD LOSSES AND THAT SORT OF THING.

QUICK: WHERE DO YOU SEE THAT WEAKNESS? YOU HAVE A BROAD AWAY OF

BUSINESSES, EVERYTHING FROM BRICK BUSINESS TO INSURANCE BUSINESSES TO

ACTUAL RETAIL BUSINESSES. WHERE DO YOU SEE THE BIGGEST WEAKNESS?

BUFFETT: EVERYTHING CONNECTED WITH CONSTRUCTION AND WITH CONSUMER I SEE

WEAKNESS. AND IF ANYTHING, IT’S ACCENTUATING A LITTLE BIT.

QUICK: ALONG WITH THE CONCERNS OF INFLATION, THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE

WHO HAVE BEEN SCREAMING THAT THE FED HAS TO DO SOMETHING TO SAVE THE

DOLLAR. THEY HAVE SEEN SO MUCH WEAKNESS RECENTLY. DO YOU HAVE ANY

CURRENCY BETS RIGHT NOW?

BUFFETT: JUST — I HAVE THAT TAIL END IN THE BRAZILIAN DOLLAR, BUT OVER

TIME, IF WE KEEP DOING WHAT WE’RE DOING — AND IT ISN’T THE FED — IT

STARTS WITH POLICY MAKERS IN CONGRESS. BUT IF WE KEEP DOING WHAT WE’RE

DOING, WE’RE GOING TO GET THE SAME RESULT WHICH IS A WEAKENING DOLLAR.

QUICK: YOU MEAN IN TERMS OF RUNNING A BUDGET DEFICIT?

BUFFETT: IN TERMS OF RUNNING HUGE DEFICITS. PART OF THAT STEMS FROM

OIL.THERE IS A LOT OF THINGS THAT GO INTO THAT. BUT THE TRUTH IS WE

CAN’T SENDED 2 BILLION A DAY OUT TO THE REST OF THE WORLD AND NOT

EXPECT A DOLLAR TO GET WEAKER OVER TIME. I MEAN THAT IS NOT A SHORT-TERM

FORECAST. THAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN OVER TIME.

QUICK: YOU MENTIONED OIL PRICES. THERE’S BEEN A HUGE DEBATE WE’VE BEEN

HAVING ON OUR SHOW AND THROUGHOUT THE DAY. PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE

OUT IS THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND PICTURE OR SOMETHING TO THE IDEA THAT THERE

SPECULATION GOING ON IN THE MARKETS? THERE IS A LOT MORE MONEY IN THE

MARKETS THAN THERE USED TO BE THREE YEARS AGO.



BUFFETT: IT IS SUPPLY AND DEMAND. YOU KNOW, IF SOMEBODY BUYS 1,000

FORWARD OIL CONTRACTS, SOMEBODY ELSE IS 1,000 FORWARD OIL CONTRACTS. THE

ONLY WAY YOU COULD HAVE SPECULATORS HAVING A BIG IMPACT IS IF YOU HAD A

HUGE AMOUNT OF STORAGE WHERE THEY STARTED WITHDRAWING ACTUAL PHYSICAL

OIL FROM THE SYSTEM. BUT IT’S NOT SPECULATION. IT’S SUPPLY AND DEMAND.

AND THE SITUATION IS THAT IN MY ADULT LIFETIME, UP UNTIL THE LAST YEAR

OR TWO, THERE’S ALWAYS BEEN A HUGE AMOUNT OF EXCESS SUPPLY AVAILABLE.

THERE’S BEEN RESERVE CAPACITY. AND THAT GOES BACK 30 YEARS AGO. IN THIS

COUNTRY WE PRODUCE WAY MORE OIL THAN WE NEEDED HERE. WE HAD THE TEXAS

RAILROAD COMMISSION THAT SHUT DOWN WELLS. AS A MATTER OF FACT, THEY GOT

NOW TO WHERE THEY ONLY ALLOW WELLS IN TEXAS OPERATE EIGHT DAYS. WE DON’T

HAVE EXCESS CAPACITY IN THE WORLD ANYMORE. THAT’S WHY YOU’RE SEEING THE

OIL PRICES.

QUICK: EXCEPT THAT YOU HAD A SERIES OF PEOPLE THAT CAME TO CAPITOL HILL

TO CONGRESS ON MONDAY AND THEY SAID IF YOU CLAMP DOWN ON SPECULATION,

YOU COULD CUT 50% OUT OF OIL PRICES IMMEDIATELY. IS THAT HOG WASH?

BUFFETT: I THINK IF THEY CLOSE THE OIL TRADING FUTURES. INCIDENTALLY,

THE FIVE-YEAR OIL PRICE, YOU KNOW, YOU CAN BUY OIL FOR DELIVERY 2012

NOW OR 2013. THAT PRICE IS VERY CLOSE TO THIS PRICE. NOW IF ANYBODY

NEEDS SOME SHORT TERM SPECULATION, WHY ARE THEY BUYING $130 A BARREL TO

GO TO 2013?

QUICK: YOU’RE THE LARGEST SHARE HOLDER IN ANHEUSER-BUSCH. INBEV MADE A

BID FOR BUD. AND THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT IF YOU

THINK THAT IS A GOOD OFFER. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT IT?

BUFFETT: WHEN WE GET THROUGH THE INTERVIEW, A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE

TRYING TO FIGURE THAT OUT. I’VE BEEN — ALL THESE THINGS HAVE BEEN

REPORTED. I HAVE NOT TALKED TO ANYBODY ABOUT IT.I’VE BEEN REPORTED TO IN

ST. LOUIS. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY SOME DOUBLE OF ME RUNNING AROUND ON

THERE. I CAN’T IMAGINE ANYONE LOOKING LIKE ME. BUT IF HE’S OUT THERE,

HE’S PARENTALLY IN ST. LOUIS AND HE’S APPARENTLY OVERTALKING TO INBEV.

QUICK: SO YOU HAVEN’T TALKED TO ANHEUSER-BUSCH MANAGEMENT OR INBEV?

BUFFETT: I HAVE NOT TALKED TO ANYBODY.



QUICK: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE DEAL?

BUFFETT: I THINK IT’S AN INTERESTING SPECTATOR SPORT AT THE MOMENT.

QUICK: SO YOU’RE NOT GOING TO WEIGH IN ON EITHER SIDE OF THIS?

BUFFETT: I CERTAINLY HAVEN’T SO FAR.

QUICK: AND YOU DON’T WANT TO RIGHT NOW?

BUFFETT: WE HAVE ALL THESE PEOPLE HERE. IF WE DIDN’T HAVE ALL THE PEOPLE

WATCHING, I’D TALK.

QUICK: LET’S TALK ABOUT POLITICS, TOO. BARACK OBAMA HAS BEEN THE PERSON

THAT YOU’RE SUPPORTING. THE FIRST TIME YOU’VE REALLY HAD A CHANCE TO

TALK SINCE HILLARY CLINTON DROPPED OUT OF THE CAMPAIGN. BUT YOU’RE

HOLDING A FUND-RAISER FOR HIM NEXT WEEK.

BUFFETT: YES. JULY 2ND.

QUICK: WE WATCHED SOME OF THE NUMBERS COMING IN MAY. AND BARACK OBAMA’S

FUND-RAISING ABILITY SLOWED DOWN IN MAY. MCCAIN’S PICKED UP. DO YOU

THINK THAT WAS A TEMPORARY ONE-TIME BLIP OR ARE THEY GOING TO BE RUNNING

NECK AND NECK WHEN IT COMES TO FUNDRAISING?

BUFFETT: I THINK BARACK OBAMA WILL HAVE PLENTY OF MONEY. I MEAN HE GAVE

UP ON FEDERAL FINANCING. SO I DON’T THINK MONEY IS GOING TO BE A PROBLEM

FOR EITHER CANDIDATE. THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, WHEN THEY GO TO THE VOTING

BOOTH IN NOVEMBER IS GOING TO HAVE A VERY GOOD FIX ON BOTH CANDIDATES

AND THE SHORTAGE OF MONEY WILL NOT IMPAIR THEM HAVING THAT FIX. SO I

THINK MONEY IS GOING TO BE A NONISSUE IN THE CAMPAIGN.

QUICK: BARACK OBAMA DID GIVE UP ON PUBLIC FINANCING AFTER SAYING HE

WOULD ACCEPT IT. WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THAT MOVE?

BUFFETT: I DON’T AGREE WITH THAT.

QUICK: YOU DON’T AGREE WITH HIM CHANGING HIS POSITION?

BUFFETT: I DON’T THINK HE SHOULD HAVE, NO.

QUICK: WHAT ABOUT THE IDEA OF SUPPORTING WIND FALL TAXES AGAINST THE OIL

COMPANIES? THE CANDIDATE YOU SUPPORT BUT IF YOU START TALKING ABOUT

TAKING WIND FALL TAXES OUT ON THE OIL COMPANIES, IS THAT SOMETHING YOU

AGREE WITH?

BUFFETT: I THINK IT’S VERY HARD TO HAVE WIND FALL TAXES. STEEL DOUBLED

IN PRICE. WIND FALL FOR THE STEEL PRODUCERS, SURE? CORN IS, YOU KNOW, $7

A BUSHEL. I DON’T THINK ANY CANDIDATE IN HIS RIGHT MIND WOULD SAY YOU

OUGHT TO TAX FARMERS ESPECIALLY BECAUSE THEY’RE GETTING A WIND FALL. BUT

THEY ARE GETTING A WINDFALL FROM COMMODITY PRICES. MAYBE THEY DESERVE

IT. BUT TO PICK OUT ONE COMMODITY, COPPER $3.60 A POUND, YOU COULD SAY

THAT THE COPPER PRODUCERS ARE GETTING A WINDFALL. YOU KNOW, THE NETWORKS

ARE GETTING A WINDFALL BECAUSE OF THE OLYMPICS ARE BEING HELD. SO I

DON’T THINK THAT TAKING ANYBODY THAT’S HAD A COMMODITY THAT INCREASED IN

PRICE A LOT AND SAYING THERE OUGHT TO BE A SPECIAL TAX BECAUSE OF THAT

MAKES A LOT OF SENSE.I THINK THE TAX CODE SHOULD BE CHANGED. I DON’T

THINK THAT’S THE WAY TO DO IT.

QUICK: HOW DO YOU THINK THE TAX CODE SHOULD BE CHANGED?

BUFFETT: I THINK THE SUPER RICH SHOULD PAY MORE AND PEOPLE IN THE MIDDLE

CLASS AND LOWER SHOULD PAY LESS.



QUICK: IF YOU START LOOKING AT THE PROPOSAL PUT FORTH WITH SOCIAL

SECURITY TAXES WHICH INCLUDES STOPPING, STILL AT 102,000 FOR SOCIAL

SECURITY AND PICKING UP THAT PAYROLL TAX AT $250,000. IS THAT YOUR IDEA

OF A GOOD CHANGE?

BUFFETT: THE PAYROLL TAX IS A THIRD OF ALL TAXES RAISED. OVER $900

BILLION.SO PAYROLL TAX IS TERRIBLY IMPORTANT. IT QUITS AT $100,000 FOR A

GUY LIKE ME. I PAY PRACTICALLY NO PAYROLL TAX IN RELATION TO MY INCOME.

MOST OF THE PEOPLE THAT ARE GOING TO BE — PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE

SERVING US STEAK IN THIS RESTAURANT ARE PAYING — THEY’RE PAYING 15.3%

OR SO. I AM PAYING A TINY FRACTION OF 1% OF PAYROLL TAXES. I THINK

THERE SHOULD BE A MAJOR OVERHAUL OF THE PAYROLL TAX. I THINK GUYS LIKE

ME SHOULD PAY MORE.

QUICK: THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SAID, UNDER THIS NEW PROPOSAL THAT IS

PUT OUT, IT WOULD END UP MEANING THAT SOMEONE LIKE AN ENTREPRENEUR GOES

BACK TO A TAX RATE OF 50%. AND THAT IS EVEN BEFORE YOU INCLUDE SOME OF

THE STATE AND LOCAL TAXES. DO YOU WORRY THAT IF ENTREPRENEURS AND OTHER

PEOPLE ARE TAXED AT 50% TO 60%, DEPENDING ON WHERE THEY LIVE AND HOW

MUCH THEY MAKE, THAT IT WILL STOP INNOVATION? IT WILL HARM THE

INNOVATION?

BUFFETT: I I WORRY ABOUT MY CLEANING LADY PAYING 15% ON PAYROLL TAX WHEN

I PAY ON MY TOTAL INCOME TAX 15%. SHE IS PAYING A HIGHER TAX RATE THAN I

AM. THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT RAISES ABOUT — SPENDS ABOUT 20% OF THE

GDP. NOBODY WANTS TO PAY THEIR SHARE. THAT’S HUMAN NATURE. BUT THE

CONGRESS HAS THE JOB OF SAYING WE’RE GOING TO GET 20% OF GDP FROM THE

AMERICAN GOVERNMENT BECAUSE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DEMAND THESE SERVICES

AND SO ON. AND THE QUESTION IS THEY GET IT FROM ANYBODY THAT PAYS IT,

THEY’RE NOT GOING TO LIKE IT. YOU HAVE TO FIGURE OUT ON A BASIS OF YOUR

OWN IDEA OF SOCIAL JUSTICE AND MAKING SURE THAT THE GOLDEN GOOSE KEEPS

LAYING GOLDEN EGGS. WHAT IS THE BEST SYSTEM? I THINK THE ANSWER IS TO

TAX THE RICH MORE.

QUICK: YOU ARE HAVING LUNCH WITH PEOPLE THAT PAID $600,000 TO HAVE LUNCH

WITH YOU HAVE YOU SPOKEN TO THEM AT THIS POINT?

BUFFETT: I HAD SOME CORRESPONDENCE WITH THEM. I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO

SPEAKING WITH THEM.

QUICK: WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU’LL BE TALKING ABOUT? I KNOW THEY BROUGHT

THEIR CHILDREN AND WIVES ALONG. WHAT IS YOUR PLAN?

BUFFETT: WE’RE TALKING ABOUT ANYTHING THEY’RE INTERESTED IN WE’LL TALK

AS LONG AS THEY WANT TO TALK AND THE SUBJECTS THEY WANT TO TALK ABOUT.

IF YOU WANT TO PAY $660,000, WE’LL TALK ABOUT ANYTHING YOU WANT TO TALK

ABOUT, BECKY. MAYBE EVEN THE ANHEISER DEAL.



QUICK: GREAT. ONE MORE QUESTION FOR YOU. THERE HAVE BEEN PEOPLE WHO HAVE

BEEN SAYING JUST TAKING A LOOK AT POLITICS AND SOME OF THE THINGS OUT

THERE THAT MAYBE YOU WOULD BE INTERESTED IN GETTING ON A TICKET AT SOME

POINT. IS THERE ANY TRUTH TO THAT?

BUFFETT: NO — I WILL GO ONE BETTER, WHATEVER HE SAID.

QUICK: OK. MR. BUFFET, THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME. WE

APPRECIATE IT.

BUFFETT: THANK YOU.

