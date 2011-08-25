Buffett To Co-Host Obama Fundraiser In NYC

Billionaire Berkshire Hathaway CEO will host an “economic forum” fundraiser for President Barack Obama at the Four Seasons restaurant in Manhattan next month, the New York Post reports.



Buffett will be joined by former White House economic advisor Austan Goolsbee, who left his post earlier this month to return to teaching at the University of Chicago.

The “oracle of Omaha” has been a source of political cover for Obama in recent weeks as the president gears up for a tax reform push — and has frequently been cited by Obama on the campaign trail for calling to raise taxes on the wealthy.

According to the Post, a ticket to the September 30th event costs $10,000 a head, with VIP seats costing the legal maximum of $35,800.

