Warren Buffett Is About To Own A Whole Lot Of Goldman Sachs

Warren Buffett is about to become one of Goldman Sachs’ biggest shareholders come October, Bloomberg reports.



Back in 2008 when the world was falling apart, Warren Buffett gave Goldman Sachs a nice injection of capital. For his trouble, the bank gave Berkshire Hathaway warrants to buy 43.5 million Goldman Sachs common shares at $115. They expire in October 1st.

Right now GS stock is at $145.99. So yet again, Buffett made a very nice deal.

And that’s not even to mention the $500 million Berkshire made from GS preferred stock dividends the company also picked up in the 2008 deal. Those were redeemed in 2011.

Here’s Goldman Sachs’ release:

NEW YORK, March 26, 2013 — The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has amended its warrant agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, Berkshire Hathaway) from cash settlement to net share settlement.

“We intend to hold a significant investment in Goldman Sachs, a firm that I did my first transaction with more than 50 years ago,” said Warren Buffett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway. “I have been privileged to have known and admired Goldman’s executive leadership team since my first meeting with Sidney Weinberg in 1940.”

“We are pleased that Berkshire Hathaway intends to remain a long-term investor in Goldman Sachs,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs.

The warrant had provided Berkshire Hathaway the right to purchase 43,478,260 shares of Goldman Sachs’ common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at an exercise price of $115 at any time until October 1, 2013. Under the amended agreement, Goldman Sachs will deliver to Berkshire Hathaway the number of shares of common stock equal in value to the difference between the average closing price over the 10 trading days preceding October 1, 2013 and the exercise price of $115 multiplied by the number of shares of common stock covered by the warrant (43,478,260).

