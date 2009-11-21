Buffett: Nothing Is More Important To The U.S. Than An Independent Fed

Warren Buffett warns that while some parts of the U.S. system need to be updated, there is “nothing more important to economic future of the country than to have an independent fed.”



He believes this was proven over the course of U.S. history, and even during the latest crisis.

“I think it’s done a good job over the years. I think it’s had good leadership most of the time. I think it has terrific leadership now. And I think that curbing the independence of the Fed could lead to a lot of mischief.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.