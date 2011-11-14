Buffett: There's Just One Area Of The Economy That's Still Doing Horribly

Photo: Randy Son Of Robert, Flickr

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is on CNBC talking the various issues of the day.We’re covering LIVE here.



Of particular interest to many will be his views on the US economy which he sees as pretty good. 65 of his 70 businesses are doing better (in some cases significantly) than they were the year before.

The one area that’s still worse?

Housing.

That remains in a depression, and everything from construction companies to carpet companies are feeling the pain.

Once housing comes back, then we’ll really get a drop in unemployment. It won’t be this year, but it will happen.

He likes ideas like Schumer’s that would incentivized foreigners to come to the US if they buy a house. It’s all about the supply-demand equation.

