Buffett: The Government Has Definitely Lit The Fuse Of Inflation

Photo: US Navy

Warren Buffett’s interview on CNBC has been almost entirely about Goldman Sachs (GS) this morning, a testament to how much this story has enveloped the financial industry. Becky quick has only asked a couple questions about the economy.Among them: The inflation question.



Buffett’s view is that the government has definitely laid the groundwork for inflation — basically by going into so much debt — though he’s hopeful it’s not inevitability.

We’ve lit the fuse, but it’s not too late to blow it out if we take the right corrective course.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.