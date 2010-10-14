Warren Buffett Throws Cold Water On The Euro's Amazing Rebound

The euro has been one heck of a ride.



This spring it fell below $1.20 and people were wondering whether it would hit parity. Now it’s above $1.40, and we’re all speaking of a potential dollar crisis.

Yet we could easily see another down-leg.

The Eurozone still has to, well, fix all the problems which tanked the euro during the spring, warns Warren Buffett:

Hellenic Shipping News:

“This is a test, and I would say the test has not yet been passed,” Buffett said in previously recorded remarks presented yesterday at a conference outside Tel Aviv. “I’d rather watch it from afar than nearby.”

…

“There’s a real challenge when you try to get a large group of countries with different cultures, different attitudes toward fiscal policy, to share a common currency,” Buffett, 80, said. “I think it’s going to be an interesting one to watch.”

We have a feeling George Soros would at least agree. It was just back in February when he said that — even should Greece be saved from crisis — the euro is still fundamentally doomed as a currency.



