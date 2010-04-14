No Decision On Buffett Successor For Berkshire Until He Is Gone

Earlier on Bloomberg TV, Berkshire Hathaway board member Ronald Olson claimed the board has spent “a long number of years thinking about potential successors” to Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.



However, Olson goes on to say that “there’s not going to be any decision made until the day that it’s called for.”

0:30 The board will make a decision when there needs to be one, they have prepared for this

1:00 This is not going to be a complicated process

1:20 On the day it needs to be made, the board will make the call from its current picks

1:55 There may be candidates that rise up in the future that are not mentioned today

