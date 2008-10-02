Buffett Strikes Again! Investing $3 billion In GE

Fresh off his $5 billion Goldman investment, Warren Buffett is now investing $3 billion in General Electric, again with favourable terms.



Release: [GE will sell] $3 billion of perpetual preferred stock in a private offering to Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. The perpetual preferred stock has a dividend of 10% and is callable after three years at a 10% premium. In conjunction with this offering, Berkshire Hathaway will also receive warrants to purchase $3 billion of common stock with a strike price of $22.25 per share, which is exercisable at any time for a five-year term.

Additionally, GE is planning a $12 billion stock offering. Though maybe that offering will pull in more money, after all Buffett’s blessing helped Goldman Sachs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.