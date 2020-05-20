Warren Buffett, George Soros, and other billionaire investors made big moves last quarter. Here are 11 of their juiciest trades.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images

Billionaire investors including Warren Buffett and George Soros made striking changes to their portfolios last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital took a stake in Disney, Dan Loeb’s Third Point tripled its Amazon holdings, and Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group backed Google and Facebook.

We picked out some of the most noteworthy trades in the period.

Warren Buffett, George Soros, and other billionaire investors made significant changes to their portfolios in the first quarter, as they looked to capitalise on the coronavirus sell-off and weather the market meltdown.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital, Dan Loeb’s Third Point, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square, and other high-profile funds revealed their purchases and sales in financial filings last week.

Here are 11 of the juiciest trades in the period:

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold 84% of its Goldman Sachs stake

AP Images

The famed investor’s company threw a $US5 billion lifeline to the investment bank in 2008, in exchange for preferred shares paying a 10% dividend, and warrants allowing it to buy a chunk of Goldman’s common stock at a discount in the future.

After selling most of its stake last quarter, Berkshire has raked in more than $US3 billion from the deal so far.

Source: SEC

George Soros’ fund bought Disney and Peloton shares

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Soros Fund Management reported a new Disney stake worth about $US5 million at the end of March.

It also bolstered its Peloton stake more than ten-fold to nearly 3 million shares, worth about $US79 million at the time.

Source: SEC

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital piled into Disney, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway

REUTERS/Mike Segar

Einhorn’s fund revealed new positions in all three companies. It reported $US11 million stakes in both Disney and Berkshire at the end of March, and held about $US6 million in Tesla stock.

Source: SEC



Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group snapped up Google and Facebook stock

Getty Images/ Scott Olson

The value investor dubbed “the next Warren Buffett” was more adventurous than the Berkshire boss in the period.

Klarman’s Baupost revealed stakes in Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook, worth about $US350 million and $US330 million respectively.

Source: SEC

Stanley Druckenmiller’s fund bought Disney shares, dumped Snap and Uber

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office took a $US3 million stake in Disney last quarter.

It also exited its Snap position, and slashed its Uber holdings from about 2.6 million shares to only 400.

Source: SEC

Dan Loeb’s Third Point made big bets on Amazon and Disney

REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Loeb’s fund tripled its Amazon stake to 215,000 shares, worth $US419 million at the end of March.

It also took a stake in Disney valued at $US138 million.

Source: SEC



Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square bought Berkshire Hathaway and Starbucks

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Ackman’s fund used the $US2.6 billion it made by hedging the market meltdown to bolster its stakes in several key holdings last quarter.

It grew its Berkshire stake by more than a third to 5.5 million shares, its Hilton holdings by almost a third to roughly 14 million shares, and its Starbucks position by more than 80% to north of 10 million shares.

Source: SEC

Carl Icahn nearly quadrupled his stake in Occidental Petroleum

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Icahn bolstered his investment in debt-ridden Occidental Petroleum by more than 290% last quarter, from about 23 million shares to 89 million.

The activist investor complained in April after the oil-and-gas giant opted to pay its dividend to Warren Buffett in stock to save cash.

“I can’t argue with you that it was one of the most ridiculous deals that I’ve ever seen,” he said in an interview last month.

Source: SEC

Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital more than doubled its Alibaba holdings

Screengrab via Bloomberg

Oaktree boosted its stake in the Chinese e-commerce titan by roughly 140% to 391,000 shares last quarter. The stake was worth about $US76 million on March 31.

Marks has been a vocal sceptic of the recent US stock rally. He warned it was pretty much impossible to predict how the coronavirus pandemic will pan out, and argued “the world is more than 15% screwed up.“

Source: SEC



David Tepper’s fund bought Netflix, Tesla, and Twitter

Screenshot via Bloomberg.com

Tepper’s Appaloosa Management boosted its technology investments last quarter.

It built a $US136 million stake in Twitter, a $US96 million stake in Netflix, and positions valued below $US25 million in Microsoft and Tesla.

Source: SEC

John Paulson more than quadrupled his Tiffany’s stake

Reuters

Paulson & Co boosted its Tiffany & Co holdings from about 134,000 shares to more than 600,000 last quarter. The stakes was valued at $US78 million at the end of march.

The iconic jeweller is set to be acquired by LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton, Moët, Hennessy, and other high-end brands.

Source: SEC



