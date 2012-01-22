Warren Buffett Sings 'I've Been Working On The Railroad' On A Chinese Variety Show

Photo: Lisa Du with www.flickr.com

BEIJING (AP) — A hugely popular Chinese Lunar New Year variety show has a special guest star playing the ukulele: American billionaire Warren Buffett.Buffett is shown wearing a dark sweat shirt and singing the folk song “I’ve Been Working On The Railroad” in the video posted on state broadcaster CCTV’s “Spring Festival Gala” website Sunday.



There are no details on the website about where the 45-second clip was shot, but Buffett appears to be sitting in a small room with an elaborate model railroad set up in the background.

The video’s simplicity contrasts with other performances posted on the website of the gala, which is usually a flashy extravaganza that draws 800 million viewers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.