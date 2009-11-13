Buffett: The Best Investment Opportunities Are In The U.S., Not Abroad

During a visit to Columbia Business School, Warren Buffett highlighted that even during the crisis he never lost faith in the U.S. system, investing $8 billion in September 2008. Bill Gates agreed.



Reuters: Buffett, 79, nevertheless said there is greater opportunity for investments inside the United States than outside, noting that the U.S. economy is far larger than any other.



