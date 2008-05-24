Buffett: Recession Will Be Longer and Deeper Than You Think

Warren tells Der Spiegel that the v-shaped recovery folks are living in la-la land. Reuters:



[The United States is] “already in recession…Perhaps not in the sense that economists would define it…But the people are already feeling the effects,” said Buffett, the world’s richest man. “It will be deeper and last longer than many think.”

See Also: V-shaped Recovery? You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.