Buffett: Quietly Moving From Stocks To Bonds

After the recent market downturn and run-up, Warren Buffett may be losing his appetite for stocks…. and switching more into bonds.



This could be an instance of quiet contrarianism, as the world continues to snap up shares.

NYT: Berkshire shows his company was selling more stocks than it was buying by the end of the second quarter, according to Bloomberg News. Its spending on stocks fell to the lowest level in more than five years, although the company is still deftly picking up shares in some companies and buying corporate and government debt.

