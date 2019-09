Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway ($BRKB) has agreed to buy H.J. Heinz ($HNZ) in a deal worth more than $23 billion. The deal calls for HNZ shareholders to get $72.50 per share in cash. That’s a 20% premium to yesterday’s closing price.



