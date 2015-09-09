The GOP race for president reminds Warren Buffett of 'kids playing bumper cars'

Legendary investor Warren Buffett was on CNBC Tuesday morning sharing his thoughts about the presidential election.

And as is The Oracle’s wont, he made a joke.

“The Republican race reminds me of kids playing bumper cars at an amusement park,” said Buffett.

He chalked up support for candidates like Donald Trump to a “lot of dissatisfaction” in the US, but said that he still watches Trump speak.

“How can you not watch it?” he asked CNBC’s Beck Quick.

Buffett is supporting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. And for the record, he’s not worried about the drama surrounding her use of a separate email server during her time as Secretary of State.

“It was a mistake,” Buffett said. “Best thing to do is get it behind you.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.