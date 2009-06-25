Buffett: No Green Shoots At All

Add Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) CEO Warren Buffett to the “no green shoots” crowd.



In an interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick, the Oracle says they’re just not there. And he should know, given Berkshire Hathaway’s involvement in everything from housing to finance to utilities to manufacturing to retailing to candy. If there were any, he’d have seen some and he sound pretty unequivocal about it.

So the debate over the economy continues to be quite mixed. You’ve got good noises from companies like Oracle (ORCL), saying orders are coming back, and today’s durable goods number knocked the socks off of Rick Santelli.

But then you’ve got FedEx and Warren Buffett and General Electric (GE) another company that should be all-seeing, and they’re not seeing jack.

