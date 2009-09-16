Lehman Died Because Warren Buffett Didn't Know How To Check Voicemail

Warren Buffett has always said he’s not so big on technology.



Bloomberg: Billionaire Warren Buffett said he was approached a year ago about insuring Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.’s assets before the investment bank filed for bankruptcy and didn’t receive financial documents he requested.

Buffett was asked about backing Lehman while Barclays Plc weighed a bid for the firm, he said today at a conference. He didn’t receive the information that he requested be sent to him by facsimile and later learned that there was a voice mail that he missed because he didn’t know how to retrieve it, Buffett said.

As Karen Tumulty notes on Swampland, who knows what would have happened if Buffett had gotten the message:

I caught up with Buffett [after the Fortune summit], and asked him whether, in retrospect, he might have gone for the deal. He pulled the simple little Samsung phone out of his pocket and pondered it for a moment. It’s entirely possible, he suggested. “I don’t know.”

And we never will.





