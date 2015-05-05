Warren Buffett is 'one-quarter Coca-Cola'

Billionaire Warren Buffett loves Coca-Cola so much he told CNBC that one-quarter of all calories he consumes comes from the soda.

“Speaking for myself, I’m 84, literally, one quarter of all the calories I’ve consumed myself have been Coca-Cola,” The Berkshire-Hathaway CEO said.

“I don’t see how anybody can feel better than I feel,” he continued. “I’m one quarter Coca-Cola and I haven’t missed a day of work since I had the prostate cancer radiation three years ago.

“I don’t think the prostate cancer was caused by the Coca-Cola.”

Buffett’s comments came after a weekend singing the soda’s praises during Berkshire-Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is not the first time he claimed to drink Coke on a daily basis, he even said that the secret to his happiness is eating like a six-year-old.

“If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola,” he also said back in February. “I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it every day.”

The billionaire’s diet has become the stuff of legends, he insists that eating like a six-year-old is the secret to his happiness.

“I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds. So I decided to eat like a 6-year-old,” he told Fortune.

From giant t-bone steaks with double helpings of hash browns to claims of drinking Coca-Cola for breakfast, Buffett has never shied away from talking up his tastes.

Rick Wilking/Reuters Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett drinks a bottle of Coca Cola during at a trade show at the company’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014.

Other favourites include Utz potato chips and ice cream.

“I don’t see smiles on the faces of people at Whole Foods,” he told shareholders on Saturday, according to Bloomberg.

The “oracle of Omaha” further claimed to CNBC that all his friends drink Coke like crazy and that, despite changing tastes, the soda will continue to be a huge product.

“Some people will like other things, and if they like broccoli and Brussels sprouts. God bless them, but don’t invite me for dinner,” he told the network.

Buffett’s Berkshire-Hathaway holds about 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, according to Bloomberg, making it the single largest shareholder in the Atlanta-based company.

