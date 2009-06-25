Buffett: I'm Going To Hold My Goldman Warrants Forever

Warren Buffett was doing the rounds today! After talking with the Quick-ster on CNBC, he met his old pal Liz Claman at Fox Business Network, and had the chance to expound on a few more topics CNBC didn’t hit on.



Among them, the warrants he holds in Goldman Sachs:

“No, no, no. I will keep those Goldman warrants right through their full — they’ve got four and a quarter years or so to run. But I think we’ll make a lot of money out of those.”

And on that ever-popular question of the US’ AAA-rating, he sounds pretty sanguine:

As long as you’re issuing money and you’re issuing debt in your own currency, you can print money. The U.S. — no, I think we will have a AAA for not only as long as I live, but as long as you live, which is more important.”

