Warren Buffett wants to buy something huge

Warren Buffett ‘s Berkshire Hathaway, has a stockpile of $US90 billion in cash and he wants to “buy a big business,” with it, he told CNBC on Friday.

Buffett told CNBC’s Becky Quick that low interest rates actually make having so much cash less exciting. He also revealed that he sold about one-third of his position in IBM after the company failed to meet his expectations.

Here’s the full interview, courtesy of CNBC.com:



Click here for a real time Berkshire Hathaway chart.

Get the latest IBM stock price here.



NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.