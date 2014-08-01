Warren Buffett Surprised This Teen Cancer Patient By Calling Into His Live CNBC Interview

Earlier today Warren Buffett unexpectedly called into CNBC and spoke with Tre Grinner, a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma patient and aspiring investment banker.

Currently, Grinner is doing a week-long investment banking internship at Goldman Sachs, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

He was speaking about his internship experience live on CNBC when Warren Buffett dialed in.

During the phone call, Buffett gave Grinner several pieces of investing advice. He said that “it’s a mistake to pay attention to the day to day fluctuations” because “the trick in investing is to buy good business and to hold them for a long time.”

Buffett also recommended that Grinner “take all the accounting courses that he can find” because it will help with reading financial statements. He added that even though it takes time to learn the language of accounting, “it pays off big later on”.

Most exciting of all, Buffett expressed his interest in meeting Grinner personally, and extended him an invitation to Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in May.

To watch the full interview on CNBC click here.

