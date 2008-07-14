Buffett, Gates To Fellow Moguls at Sun Valley Confab: Give More Money Away

While many moguls hopped on their private jets Thursday night, those who stayed until the bitter end of the Allen & Co schmooze were treated to speeches from Warren Buffett and Bill Gates on Saturday. The charitable leaders encouraged others to give back, too.



THR: Despite depressing economic news from the outside world, the confab ended on a high note with remarks from America’s richest men – Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett.

The former spoke about fund-raising for his charitable foundation and what global initiatives the foundation is involved in, while the latter discussed how dollars could be spent to help the country.

“Bill said amazing things,” said James Robinson, former chairman of American Express. “He had all sorts of things to say about raising money for such things as medicine and diseases. He was very engaging and interesting, as he is every year.”

Another reason you should have stayed: that’s the only way you’ll ever find out what Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Friday.

Fishbowl LA: A presentation by Jordan’s King Abdullah II was well received by a few hundred conference-goers, but nobody wanted to talk about what the Jordanian said. Maybe they were concerned about their oil stocks. Security wasn’t especially heavy for the King, but the feeling on Herb Allen campus was that if any disruptions were started, the crack NYPD-filled security staff would take them down.

See Also: Sun Valley Update: Sloshed Rupert Murdoch Loses Wedding Ring

Sun Valley News: Sony/Google Deal, Bloomberg Hates Time Warner Cable, And More…

Sun Valley Mogul Conference Guide: See Bezos Today, Skip To Jordan’s King Abdullah on Friday, Buffett on Saturday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.