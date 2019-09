Most economists are looking for an economic turnaround to begin sometime in the second half of 2008 or early 2009. Warren Buffett isn’t so sure. Appearing on Bloomberg, Buffet said of the prospective recovery:



It’s not going to be tomorrow, it’s not going to be next month, and may not even be next year.

