Buffett Breakfast on CNBC (Transcript)

Mr. WARREN BUFFETT: I enjoy everything about it except the hour.

QUICK: Warren, why don’t we start off talking right away about the

economy? Because that’s what people are wondering right now. What’s

happening with the economy? We hear all the time from people who are

very concerned and, frankly, quite frightened about what’s happening

right now.

I’m sorry, board of directors unanimously approving a definitive merger

under which the companies will combine under the name Merck in a stock

and cash transaction. Schering-Plough shareholders will receive .5767

shares of Merck and $10.50 in cash for each share of Schering-Plough.

Each Merck share will obviously be a–become a share of the combined

company. Richard Clark, the chairman, president and CEO of Merck will

lead the combined company. This is–this is a real blockbuster and right

at 6 AM on a Monday. And I think you’d have to say, Warren, as far as

animal spirits, this could be–you know, this may not–this may not

solve all of our problems, but it certainly is an endorsement of

American business and–in that M&A is alive and well.

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. Animals spirits are always there. The only question

is who has the funds to kind of carry out the ideas that the animal

spirits come up with? But, particularly in pharma, they have good

balance sheets, generally, and they can make deals.

QUICK: Are you surprised to see a deal of this size right now, though?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I’m surprised at any deal this size even now, sure.

That’s true. It’s very hard to make deals for companies in most

industries.



KERNEN: Yeah. Schering-Plough closed at $17.63, and, at current values,

this is $23.61 for Schering-Plough for a total of $41.1 billion for this

deal. I guess you’d also have to say that the whole Vioxx controversy.

We can lay that to rest now for the them to be feeling comfortable

enough to acquire Schering-Plough for $41 billion, but…

Mr. BUFFETT: Yep.

KERNEN: …this is a pleasant, pleasant ride. And, Warren, you

own–you’re all over the place with–you own foreign drug companies, you

own stakes in–stakes in foreign drug companies and in some domestic

companies as well. It’s always been one of your favourites.

Mr. BUFFETT: But we don’t own any Schering, that’s why you see these

tears coming down my face.

QUICK: What about Merck? Do you own any Merck either?

Mr. BUFFETT: No, not any Merck.

QUICK: Not in your private account either?

Mr. BUFFETT: No.

QUICK: OK. So, Warren, we’re going to talk more about this merger and

what this means. I mean, do you expect to see other deals that would

come as a result of this?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, every deal does tend to brew another deal, I mean.

QUICK: Hm.

Mr. BUFFETT: Particularly with people in the industry. If, you know, if

Coca-Cola buys something, Pepsi thinks about something in the same

arena.

QUICK: Hm.

Mr. BUFFETT: I’ve been in enough board meetings to hear that. There’s

a–there’s a lot of–every CEO has, you know, has a little bit of that

‘all the other kids are doing it,’ you know.

lot of people last week when you talked about how the economy was in

tatters and would be there for quite some time.

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. The economy, ever since we talked in September, we

talked about it being an economic Pearl Harbor and how–what was

happening in the financial world would move over to the real world very

quickly. It’s fallen off a cliff, and not only has the economy slowed

down a lot, people have really changed their behaviour like nothing I’ve

ever seen. Luxury goods and that sort of thing have just sort of

stopped, and that’s why Walmart is doing well and you know, and I won’t

name the ones that are doing poorly. But there’s been a reset in

people’s minds, and we see that in something like Geico where year after

year after year we say you can save some money insuring with Geico, and

year after year there’s been a certain number of people who have said,

‘You know, I’ve got this pal, Rotary Joe, and I’ve been insuring with

him and for 100 bucks, why should I shift?’ Every week we’re just seeing

it build and build. More and more people are calling. Our price

differentials haven’t widened, our advertising isn’t that much

different, but the American public really has changed their buying

habits. On the reverse side, our jewelry stores just get killed in a

period like this. And high end gets hurt the most, next down gets hurt

the second most, and the lowest people get hurt the least.

QUICK: What’s happening? What–you knew–you told us a while ago, you

told us this was an economic Pearl Harbor about six months ago, but did

this happen more quickly or more severely than even you expected?

Mr. BUFFETT: It certainly happened close to the worst case. I mean, you

never know what’s going to happen, but I would not have–I would not

have thought there could’ve been a much worse case than what has

happened. Although, I will say this, the Fed did some things in

September when it happened…

QUICK: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: …that were vital in keeping the place going. I mean, when

the–if they hadn’t have insured money market accounts and, in effect,

commercial paper, you know, you and I would be meeting at McDonald’s

this morning.

have?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well…

QUICK: The fear doesn’t like too strong of a word.

Mr. BUFFETT: No. They’re scared, and fear is very contagious.

QUICK: Hm.

Mr. BUFFETT: And I’ve never seen the consumer or the Americans just

generally more fearful than this. And they’re also confused. And you can

get fearful very quickly, but you don’t get confident, you know, in five

minutes. You can get fearful in five minutes, but you won’t get

confident for some time. And government is going to play an enormous

factor in how fast it comes back. And if you’re confused and fearful,

you don’t get over being fearful till you aren’t confused. I mean, the

message has to be very, very clear as to what government will be doing.

And I think we’ve had–and it’s the nature of the political process,

somewhat, but we’ve had muddled messages, and the American public does

not know what–they feel that they don’t know what’s going on and their

reaction, then, is to absolutely pull back.

QUICK: So there’ve been a lot of fingers of blame that have pointed in a

lot of different directions. But you’re saying the message from

Washington has been confused or…

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I think it’s the nature of things.

give their view of what every player is doing and all of that sort of

thing, and I think that, you know, you had a change of administrations

and you’re dealing with things that people don’t understand. I mean,

when you first brought up the term SIV or something like that or when

you talk about credit default swaps or you talk about–it’s–when the

public hears that, they just, they think something’s wrong and they

don’t understand it.

QUICK: And still, this is the worst case scenario from what you had

imagined. What went wrong? Why did we wind up in that worst case

scenario?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, we went wrong originally because we had a belief

that–and everybody had the belief. I had it, the government had it,

mortgage lenders had it, borrowers had it, media had it, everybody

thought house prices could go nothing but up and–or at least they

couldn’t go down a lot. And once you had that belief–and it was

nationwide–it didn’t make any difference what you lent on the house

because if the guy couldn’t pay, you’d sell it at a profit anyway or you

wouldn’t lose much money. So you had 11 trillion of residential mortgage

debt built on this theory that who was borrowing it, what their income

was really wasn’t that important because the house itself had to go up

in price. And when that tumbled and houses which might’ve been worth 22

trillion at the peak are worth maybe four or five trillion less, A, it’s

a huge amount out of people’s net worth. It’s the biggest asset most

people have. And then secondarily, all of these instruments that were

built on it, which people didn’t understand too well, started toppling

to various degrees in value and then that exposed other things. I mean,

it was like, you know, some kid saying, ‘The emperor has no clothes.’

And then after he says that, he said, ‘On top of that, the emperor

doesn’t have any underwear either.’ You know. I mean, various layers

have been–and they interact. When people get scared, they change their

buying habits. When they quit buying as much, people lay off. We are in

a very, very vicious negative feedback cycle. It will end, but, believe

me, I mean, I don’t want this to be the last line of the movie, the last

line of my annual report that America’s best days lie ahead. And we can

talk about why that is, but–and that is the final answer. But how fast

we get there depends enormously on not only the wisdom of government

policy, but the degree in which it’s communicated properly. People–when

you have a Pearl Harbor, you have to know the nation is going to be

united on December 8th to take care of whatever comes up. And we have

little squabbles, otherwise we put them aside and everybody goes to work

on defence plans, we start building planes, we start building ships,

even though they’re not going to be ready tomorrow, people join. The

Army doesn’t blame the Navy because there were too many ships in Pearl

Harbor, and it shouldn’t have happened. The Army doesn’t say, ‘Well, it

was your fault, so we’re not going to send our troops.’ None of that

sort of thing. We got united, and we really need that now.

QUICK: Do you think that there has not been that to that extent? There’s

not enough of the united front right now?

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah, I think–and I can understand why because,

economically–Pearl Harbor itself, you knew exactly what had happened

and we wiped out a good bit of the fleet and all of that and people knew

in a general way what had to be done and they knew who they had to

respond to a leader who was unquestionably the commander and chief. And

so you didn’t have–start congressional hearings on December 8th, you

know, that were going to last for weeks while all of the commanders and

the various people were in various ways pilloried or taunted or whatever

about ‘Why in the world did they let this happen?’ and the Republicans

didn’t say, ‘You Democrats have been in since 1933, and it’s all your

fault.’ None of that. I mean, people said, ‘We’ve got to get something

done.’ And they–and they trusted their leadership to do it and put

aside mostly the partisan stuff and the–and we went–and everybody,

incidentally, felt we’d win the war, even though we, you know, for the

first six months, we were–Corregidor fell and we had the death march of

Bataan, all kinds of–there was terrible, terrible news, but we knew

that if we stuck together and we followed leadership, we would–we would

prevail.

QUICK: We’re going to have a lot more time to talk about solutions this

morning, but in terms of the economy, where do you think it goes from

here? What’s the best case scenario and the worst case scenario?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, it can’t turn around on a dime. That doesn’t happen.

I mean, it–a lot of stuff works this way. When 600,000 more people

become unemployed last month, that not only affects those 600,000, it

affects them terribly, but it affects everybody else. They get scared

about losing their jobs. The percentage of people are scared about

losing their jobs in this country is way higher than the actual numbers

that are going to lose them, but they’re behaving in an entirely

different manner. I mean, they are not–they are not going to go into

a–even at Costco or Walmart, their jewelry departments are way down,

but other departments are up. People, they started saving money. For

years we told them to save money, and now they’re saving money, and

that’s a double whammy. So we’ve had this great economic machine like

nothing the world’s ever seen, and it started sputtering a little, and

we said, ‘Well, maybe we should kind of slow it down and see what

happens.’ And it sputters more. And what we may not realise is that

there’s interaction, that the slower you run the machine at, the more it

sputters. So it’s a job to get it working again, and it won’t happen

fast, Becky, I mean–and unemployment will lag at the end, the actual

turn around.

QUICK: We’re already talking about unemployment at 8 per cent. Where do

you see it headed?

Mr. BUFFETT: I can’t name a number because, frankly, it depends to an

extent on the wisdom of government policies. It’s going to go higher.

It’s probably going to go a fair amount higher, but on the other hand,

five years from now I can guarantee you that the machine will be running

fine, but I’d like to get there a lot faster than five years. And we

can.

KERNEN: I want to–you just said something interesting, Mr. Buffett, and

that is it depends on the wisdom of our policies. And I understand, you

know, in a time of war everyone rallying behind the commander and chief.

But, obviously, there are differences on what the wisdom of our polices

should be from here on out. Now, the “loyal opposition” is going to be

about, as it’s called, will be behind the president, but certainly you

could see that if we–if people think there’s some wrong-minded policies

that are being rushed into law at this point because of the crisis, I

mean, that’s–it’s the loyal opposition’s duty to say what they feel,

right?

Mr. BUFFETT: Right. And, Joe, it–if you’re in a war, and we really are

on an economic war, there’s a obligation to the majority to behave in

ways that don’t go around inflaming the minority. If on December 8th

when–maybe it’s December 7th, when Roosevelt convened Congress to have

a vote on the war, he didn’t say, ‘I’m throwing in about 10 of my pet

projects,’ and you didn’t have congress people putting on 8,000 earmarks

onto the declaration of war in 1941.

Mr. BUFFETT: So I think–I think that the minority has–they really do

have an obligation to support things that in general are clearly

designed to fight the war in a big way. And I don’t think you should–I

don’t think before D-Day on June–on June 5th you ought to have–or June

1st, maybe, have a congressional hearing and have 535 people give their

opinion about where the troops should land and, you know, what the

weather should be and how many troops should land and all of that. And I

think after June 6th you don’t–you don’t have another hearing that

says, ‘Gee, if we’d just landed a mile north.’

KERNEN: Yeah, but you might–might not have fixed…

Mr. BUFFETT: But I say…

KERNEN: You might not–you might not have fixed global warming the day

after–the day after D-Day, Warren.

Mr. BUFFETT: Absolutely. And I think that the–I think that the

Republicans have an obligation to regard this as an economic war and to

realise you need one leader and, in general, support of that. But I

think that the–I think that the Democrats–and I voted for Obama and I

strongly support him, and I think he’s the right guy–but I think they

should not use this–when they’re calling for unity on a question this

important, they should not use it to roll the Republicans all.

KERNEN: Hm.

Mr. BUFFETT: I think–I think a lot of things should be–job one is to

win the war, job–the economic war, job two is to win the economic war,

and job three. And you can’t expect people to unite behind you if you’re

trying to jam a whole bunch of things down their throat. So I would–I

would absolutely say for the–for the interim, till we get this one

solved, I would not be pushing a lot of things that are–you know are

contentious, and I also–I also would do no finger-pointing whatsoever.

I would–you know, I would not say, you know, ‘George’–‘the previous

administration got us into this.’ Forget it. I mean, you know, the Navy

made a mistake at Pearl Harbor and had too many ships there. But the

idea that we’d spend our time after that, you know, pointing fingers at

the Navy, we needed the Navy. So I would–I would–I would–no

finger-pointing, no vengeance, none of that stuff. Just look forward.

Warren Buffett. We’ve got a lot of viewer e-mails that have been coming

in. We’ve got thousands of them, so we’re going to get to those right

away. But, Warren, you had one thing you wanted to clarify?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I was going to mention to Joe that you’ve heard this

comment recently from some Democrats recently that a ‘crisis is a

terrible thing to waste.’

QUICK: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: Now, just rephrase that and since it’s, in my view, it’s an

economic war, and–I don’t think anybody on December 7th would have said

a ‘war is a terrible thing to waste, and therefore we’re going to try

and ram through a whole bunch of things and–but we expect to–expect

the other party to unite behind us on the–on the big problem.’ It’s

just a mistake, I think, when you’ve got one overriding objective, to

try and muddle it up with a bunch of other things.

QUICK: OK, so that’s your point…

a lot of them that have come in. Steve from Minneapolis writes in, and

his question is, “Do you believe that the following statement is still

true today? ‘So far as I can discover, paper money systems have always

wound up with collapse and economic chaos.'” By the way, that was a

statement from Congressman Howard Buffett, your father.

Mr. BUFFETT: Sounds like my dad, yeah.

QUICK: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: I heard that every night at the dinner table for a long

time. Well, I would say this. It’s going to be a very, very rare paper

money that appreciates over time. I mean, the–and we are doing things

now that are potentially very inflationary. I mean, that–it’s the

nature of fighting the war we’re in. And, incidentally, when we fought

World War II it was very, very inflationary, and we–and we took all

kinds of activities to try and minimize that impact. But, you know, if

you–if you look at this bill that–and I didn’t know Steve was going to

ask you that. But, you know, on the back it says, “In God we trust,”

right?

QUICK: Yeah, right.

Mr. BUFFETT: And on the front it says, ‘In the Federal Reserve, we

trust,’ basically.

QUICK: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: It’s a Federal Reserve note. Now, if you go down to the

Federal Reserve bank and you say, ‘I’d like to exchange this for

something else,’ the nice lady there will say, ‘Would you–would you

like,’ what is it? Two 10s or four 5s?

QUICK: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: I mean, you–it just–it is paper money, and if you keep

issuing more of it–and M2 has been growing very rapidly if you go to

the Federal Reserve site and see that, and should be in a period like

this. But that is inflationary. The more of these you have out compared

to the economic activity, the less it’s worth.

QUICK: Yeah, before I take it from you. Let’s jump ahead. Guys in the

control room, this may throw you off a little bit. We’re going to go to

number 33. This is from Joey in Brooklyn, New York, and I want to ask

this question because it plays into what you just talked about. He asks,

“Do you think that the inflation of the late 1970s was worse than the

inflation we are about to have? Why or why not?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, it–again, it depends on the wisdom of federal

policies. But–because what we do with the money supply and

different–and how we behave later in relation to what we’re creating

now will determine the answer to that. It certainly has the potential of

being worse. We are going–we are fighting a big war, and there–we’re

using–we’re going to use money to fight it. And the whole world is

leveraging down. The only party that can leverage up is the US

government. They have the ability to take on anything because they can

print money as long as people will do business in US dollars. So it

could be–it could be worse. And, you know, in economics there’s no free

lunch.

Carmen from New York writes in, he says, “Do you believe that the

ratings agencies could have single-handedly prevented the current

financial turmoil by refusing to rate the exotic products coming out of

Wall Street that they apparently did not understand?”

Mr. BUFFETT: It would have helped a lot. And–but the rating agencies

were populated by people who believed exactly what you and I did, you

know, all of the people that come to the Nebraska Furniture Mart and the

people that are in Washington and the–you know, when Congress was

urging Fannie and Freddie to expand their activities. Everybody believed

house prices were not–would never take a real tumble. And that got

built into what the rating agencies did as well. But there’s no question

that if somebody there had taken a stand for some reason, they would

have been–they would have been derided for that stand. But if they’d

taken a stand, said, ‘We’re going to assume that house prices can fall

25 or 30 per cent, and therefore we have to rate this stuff all

differently,’ it would have–it would have been–they probably would

have gone to the other rating agencies and got it anyway. People

wouldn’t have accepted it. But they did make a–they made a mistake in

rating them the way that they did.

QUICK: All right. T. Tidwell from Louisville, Kentucky, writes in and

wants to know, “What one thing have you resigned yourself to be a

‘shocking probable truth’ in 2009 that investors would certainly be

surprised about now?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Hm.

QUICK: That’s a tough one.

Mr. BUFFETT: I wish I knew. I mean, it was–I’d be acting on it now. No,

I think most people’s expectations about 2009–well, I would say this. I

would say to the extent that–I think we already have the policies in

place, but to the extent they get communicated better it will help. But

the banking system, if properly handled, is not going to–that’s not

going to be the problem for the economy. Fear that the banking system

may be a problem enters into how the economy behaves. But we have a

system that can take care of the banks, and most of the banks are in

pretty good shape.

QUICK: So would the one shocking truth potentially be things wind up

being better than people expect?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, that…

QUICK: Or you wouldn’t go that far?

Mr. BUFFETT: No, I won’t go that far.

QUICK: The front page of the Journal today, Warren, says that some of

the progress we’ve made in the credit markets has been backsliding. It’s

been going away. LIBOR rates have been inching higher once again. Have

you seen that as well in the credit markets?

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah, I’ve seen that. It’s not like it got a worse of the

situation in September, but when people lose confidence, yeah, I don’t

care whether they’re big shots, you know, running big companies, or big

banks, or whether they’re the guy on the street, they behave exactly the

same way. I mean, this goes back to the human–you know, the “Naked Ape”

type of thing, reaction. The fear or flight stuff comes in and where

they flee is something this government guaranteed. And you’ve seen it,

yeah, and you’ll continue to see it. They have–people have to be

confident. The system doesn’t work without confidence and they

are–they’re not confident now and they are confused and the government

has to speak with real clarity. Government’s done a lot of good things

in terms of the banking system…

QUICK: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: …but frankly when you have changes of administration,

when you have–when you have 535 members of Congress criticising maybe

various policies and maybe taunting even people, the reaction of the

public to that is, you know, ‘I’m going to go to something this

government guaranteed,’ and the world won’t work if that continues to be

the case.

QUICK: Well, let’s get back to that, though. How could the

administration possibly rein in 535 members of Congress, not to mention

it’s a 24-hour news cycle and we put just about anybody and everybody on

to spout their views?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I think that the first–you have to recognise that it

is an economic Pearl Harbor. If you don’t believe that, then why should

members of Congress not, you know, why shouldn’t they throw in 8,000

earmarks or do what they’ve been doing? Congress, and I think I said

this six months ago, I mean, they’re a patriotic group of people. I

don’t think maybe they understood fully, some of them, the gravity of

the situation and what is required. What is required is a commander in

chief that is looked at as being the commander in chief in a time of war

and the support that generally he needs and other things that have to be

given up. When we get all this solved and go back to yelling at each

other, you know, and putting in pet projects and doing all that sort of

thing. But for the time being we should put that, as much as we can,

aside and then frankly, nobody but the president now will be believable

to the American people. I mean, you can’t–people have heard–they

don’t–names like Paulson, Geithner, Bernanke, those–that’s just a

muddle to them. The only authoritative voice in the United States who

says, ‘This is what we’re going to do, this is what we’re not going to

do,’ and very specifically, is the president of the United States.

KERNEN: Yeah, I–really quickly on that–on that Merck dividend I want

to–I said they’re going to try. They’re committed to maintaining it.

I’m hearing from work–or from Merck. They’re committed to maintaining

that dividend. So it’s about 6.7 per cent. I want to get back quickly,

Mr. Buffett, we were talking about this article in the Journal. Look at

your Berkshire AAA bonds, look at General Electric, which is still AAA.

Look at those bonds. Look at Goldman Sachs bonds. The thrust of this

piece is that when you’re not sure what the government’s going to do

eventually to fix things, even senior debt holders aren’t sure that

they’d end up with the assets of the firm. How do you expect this to

work itself out? What does the government need to do? You–Mr.–or

President Obama needs to speak for the government obviously, but we’re

not really sure how–you know, what steps are going to be taken in the

financial system.

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, if I’ve got just a minute, I’ll back up a little. In

the 19th century you had at least six huge financial panics. They

were–and they caused in many cases by people losing confidence in

banks. So if somebody lost confidence in a bank in Omaha they got in a

line and as soon as somebody got in the line at the First National there

was a line at the Second National and so on. We learn time after

time–and they called them panics. The reason they called them panics

was because if you went to the bank and couldn’t get your money out you

panicked. And that same situation will continue to exist forever.

People, if they’ve got their money someplace and they get worried about

it they want to get it out fast and if they see other people wanting to

get it out, they want to do the same thing. So along came the 20th

century. We put in the Fed and we thought that would calm down people.

But when the ’30s came along, we recognised that without faith in the

banking system this economy was never going to get well. So we formed

the FDIC. Now, this is an interesting group of pages here. This has 3600

banks that the FDIC has assisted. Three thousand six hundred. There’s

only about 7,000 banks in the United States, another 1400 savings

institutions. No depositor of an insured deposit has ever lost a penny

since 1934. It was a huge factor in making this economy work to be one

of the greatest–well, the greatest economy that’s ever existed.

30-six hundred times the FDIC has come in. In the last year, they

have moved, I think, something close to 8 per cent of the deposits in the

United States. It hasn’t cost the taxpayer one dime, no depositor has

lost one dime. Now, what the American people have to be sure of is that

when organisations as big as the ones that have been in the news, like a

Citigroup…

QUICK: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: …where people know the FDIC can’t come over and move it

to the Second National Bank of Omaha or something overnight, they have

to be sure that all deposits, really, all debt liabilities of Citigroup

are going be met. There’s–and the truth is we’re going to do that.

People say they’re too big to fail, but you really need somebody that’s

totally authoritative who can say, ‘Just forget about the problems of

ever worrying about having your money or actually a debt instrument of a

bank.’ It’s too important that–to be left ambiguous on that subject.

And all of the–the FDIC’s raising more money now. But the FDIC will

take care of banks. They talk about nationalizing banks, they

nationalized for a nanosecond 20 banks this year, roughly 20 last year.

They moved it overnight, it’s all working fine. Nobody loses a dime. And

people have to feel that way about the entire banking system. And if

they don’t, we will have–you’ll have more articles like the one you

talked about in the Journal.

QUICK: Yesterday, Senator Richard Shelby and Senator John McCain both

made comments on the morning news programs and said things to the extent

that they should let some of these banks fail. “Close them down, get

them out of the business. If they’re dead they ought to be buried,”

Shelby was commenting.

Mr. BUFFETT: Here’s 3600. Not all of these got–but overwhelmingly these

did die and get buried. And we have had–we had one over the weekend in

Georgia, I believe. We had about 20 this year, we had 20 last year. The

peak year we had over 500 and the country went on fine because they

didn’t panic about banks. So there’s no question that a bank that’s

going to go broke should be allowed to go broke. You know, the thing you

have to make sure of is that the people that gave their money to that

bank–the shareholders can get wiped out. The shareholders have gotten

wiped out of thousands of banks over the years. That–but…

QUICK: Shelby also said those Citi has also been–has always been a

problem child. Can you do that with a bank the size of Citigroup?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, Citi is–Citi’s probably going to keep shrinking, but

in the end nobody should be worried about having their money in Citi. On

the other hand, there’s really no moral hazard to that. When your stock

goes from $50 to $1, I don’t think you create way more moral hazard than

when it goes from $50 to zero. I mean, you know, we have a system that

penalizes enormously the shareholders of banks where the management

screw up. But we have to make it very clear, you know, no Fed-speak type

stuff or anything. We have to make it very clear that people are not

going to lose money. That doesn’t say they’re not going to fail. We’re

going–we’re going to have–we’ll have more pages of this stuff as we go

along. It’s the nature. But we provided for it.

at the Nebraska Furniture Mart with Warren Buffett and we’ve been

getting thousands and thousands of e-mails from our viewers. Warren,

we’d like to start with one that echoes a theme we heard again and

again. This comes from Terry in San Antonio, Texas, who asks, “Will

everything be all right?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Everything will be all right. We do have the greatest

economic machine that man has ever created, I believe. We started with

four million people back in 1790 and look where we’ve come and it wasn’t

because we were smarter than other people, it wasn’t because our land

was more fertile or we had more minerals or our climate was more

favourable. We had a system that worked. It unleashed the human

potential. Didn’t work every year, we had six panics in the 19th

century, in the 20th century we had the Great Depression and World Wars,

all kinds of things. But we have a system, largely free market, rule of

law, equality of opportunity, all of those things that cause the

potential of humans to get unleashed, and we’re far from done. So I

think your kids will live better than mine, your grandchildren will live

better than your kids. There’s no question about that. But the machine

gets gummed up from time to time and it’s–if you take the bulk of those

centuries, probably 15 years were bad years, but we go forward.

QUICK: Which brings us to another question. A lot of people have been

trying to figure out is this different from what we saw back in the

Great Depression. I’m going to jump ahead to one from Dan from Shohola,

Pennsylvania, who asks a question very pointedly about this. “How is the

market better off today than when we were in the 1929 to 1933 period?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, we certainly–it’s different. I mean, there’s a lot

of similarities between all recessions or in this case depressions or

call them panics like they did back in the 19th century, and there’s

always differences. One key similarity is that there was a paralysis of

confidence in banks and–which is silly now because of the FDIC. I mean,

we–but if you went back, my dad, on August 15th, 1931, worked at a bank

and he went there and it was closed and he had no job and he had his

savings–small savings in there. I mean, if you don’t trust where you

have your money, the world stops. And they recognised that, but it was a

little belatedly. They didn’t put in deposit insurance until it was

started in 1934 in the Glass-Steagall Act. We have a system that’s far

better organised to deal with that. The trouble is that a lot of people

don’t believe in the system. It needs to be clarified. Actually, the

head of the New York Fed, Mr. Dudley, on Friday, you can go to their Web

site and read it, he describes it perfectly. But nobody’s going to

listen to Mr. Dudley very much throughout the United States. The people

coming to Furniture Mart today don’t know who he is and they’re not

going to go to his Web site. You really need–you need the president of

the United States enunciating it.

QUICK: Enunciating it. It seems like Barack Obama talks pretty

frequently about what he sees, what he’d like to have happen. What’s

wrong with the message that he’s put out to this point?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the message

at all and I think he’s–he speak wonderfully, but I think–and I think

there should be–there’s a necessity that Congress takes the attitude

that this is a war and that he is the commander and chief and that–and

that a lot of the normal things that go on in Washington are really

inappropriate in this setting. But I think–I think basically that it

has to be as clear as possibly can be made, and I think only the

president can do it, that no one, and, you know, the FDIC limit is

$250,000, but I think–I think absolutely that no one should be worried

about having their money in a bank in the United States or actually

owning their debt.

QUICK: OK. You talk about how this was an economic Pearl Harbor. Dan

from Spring Lake Heights in New Jersey writes in, he wants to know was

our financial system just hours, days away from collapse?

Mr. BUFFETT: In September, I think it was. If there was a week where 200

billion, as I remember, in the first three days or so poured out of the

money market funds, which had about 3 trillion in them, the money was

just gushing out when Reserve broke the buck. That meant that the

commercial paper market was disappearing. You know, the blood was being

drained from the American economic body and we had some very prompt,

wise, action. Chairman Bernanke, the Fed, I mean, they stepped in and

said the commercial paper market is going to work. That made a huge

difference. People came in and said the money market funds, you know,

you weren’t going to lose money in money market funds. They said the

same thing about money market funds we should now say about the whole

banking system. And actually, we’ve said it in various ways. If you read

that Federal Reserve New York chairman speech, it says it, but it

doesn’t say it the way the American people will get it. The president of

the United States has to say it very clearly that you just don’t have to

worry about that.

KERNEN: Yeah, thanks. Returning for one second, Warren, you know, when

you speak, the wires just start hitting. I’m going to read two of them

to you. One is “Buffett says that the parties need to unite behind

Obama.” Then the next one is, “Dems should–Buffett says that the

Democrats should keep pet projects out of the economic rescue efforts.”

It just seems like it’s nice to say we all need to get along, but we’re

right back where we started. Who’s more at fault here? Is it 50/50?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well…

KERNEN: Did the Dems put too much in or is it just more partisanship

from the Republicans?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I have–I have taken a vow not to point fingers at

anybody. I have taken a few–I have taken a few swipes in the past. I

will just say that patriotic Democrats, patriotic Americans will realise

that this is a war and if they didn’t realise it immediately, I can

understand it. It’s not–it’s not as dramatic as a physical war where

the news comes over and you know you’re under attack. But it is–it is

virtually as serious and I think that once the degree of that

seriousness becomes apparent to both parties, I think they will–I think

overwhelmingly they will behave well. But that does mean that the

Democrats have to behave just as well as the–you can’t ask the

Republicans to cooperate in the spirit of this and then at the same time

try and steamroll them on a whole bunch of other things. You ought to

agree that this is the job to get done and when we get done, that

doesn’t mean you don’t do anything else in government. But in terms of

the contentious things, just let them wait until we get the economy

working. Because if we don’t get the economy working…

KERNEN: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: …just forget about the other things.

KERNEN: There’s the rub. There’s the rub, though, Warren. You know,

there’s where we need details on what is absolutely essential and what

isn’t. And that’s where the contentiousness comes in, unfortunately.

We–can you just go down…

Mr. BUFFETT: Well…

KERNEN: Can you go down the list of things and say we need this, we

don’t need this, we need this, we don’t need this, we need this and then

we can send it to…

Mr. BUFFETT: Right.

KERNEN: We can send it to Washington so I can say Warren Buffett says

this?

Mr. BUFFETT: We need clarity on the financial system, on exact–on what

will be done. And bank–incidentally, regulators hate that. When I ran

Salomon, I told everybody, don’t ever say we’re too big to fail. I mean,

it’s like waving about 12 red flags in front of a bull to say that to a

regulator. He doesn’t want to be told he doesn’t have any choice. So

it’s a–it’s a phrase they hate to use. I can understand that. But the

answer is, the American banking system, overall, is too big to fail and

you have to apply that. And incidentally, we have quasi-banks that have

very large liabilities and where they would impact the system

dramatically if left alone. It may be unfortunate we have them, it may

be that we need corrective legislation so it doesn’t come up again, but

we have to deal with the situation we have now. And frankly, that was

recognised in AIG. I mean, everybody hates, you know, what they had to

do in that, but the problems they would’ve had if they just said, ‘Well,

this isn’t a bank and the hell with them, they made their mistakes,’

that’s crazy. We have to deal with all large quasi-financial

institutions as well as all of the banks and people can’t be worried

about them and we can’t have a contagion like we almost had in

September. I mean, the world did come almost to a stop in September.

QUICK: One person wrote in and this e-mail is one we had prepared for

later, but somebody asked about Glass-Steagall. Should it be brought

back?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I think there–you need legislation. I mean, whether

it’s exactly Glass-Steagall. Glass-Steagall brought in the FDIC. It was

a wonderful thing. We need banks to get back to banking. I mean, we have

learned that handing these people, you know, exotic instruments and all

kinds of ability to do things off balance sheet and this desire to

improve your earnings a little every quarter, you can’t run a financial

institution and show nice, smooth growth and earnings. One way or

another, you’re going to cheat. And there was a lot of that that went on

and we need–we need banks to get back to banking. But we need to get

through this situation. We should not be giving lectures to people. And

incidentally, the one thing that’s very important now is banks–and this

may come as a surprise to you. Banking has never been better in one

sense. I mean, the banks are getting their money very cheaply, deposits

are coming in, spreads have never been wider, all the new business

they’re doing is terrific. They will earn their way out of it, in most

cases, overwhelming number of cases. And they should not be spooked by

the idea they’re going to have to issue tons of stock at some very low

price under the circumstances where the very actions of–that that may

be coming keep pushing down the price. So that’s spooking, you know,

people in the banking business. But the banks can earn their way out of

this. I mean, the average cost of funds for Wells Fargo, for example,

the fourth quarter last year, was 1.44 per cent. I can earn money with

money at 1.44 per cent. I mean, it’s cheap. It’s abundant and the spreads

are terrific.

QUICK: But Warren, you say that as a way of reassuring shareholders,

people who should be looking at the financial system, people who are

worried about it. But how do you say that without stoking populist

anger, that the banks are making money hand over fist? Why should we

keep helping them out?

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. Well, the ship builders made money during World War

II. I mean, you know, I–nobody went around saying Henry Kaiser’s making

too much money because he’s turning out all these ships, or

Curtiss-Wright’s making too much money because they’re turning out

plane. They did put in excess profits taxes and all that thing. That was

fine. But the focus was on what do we need to do? And if that’s kept in

mind and Joe asked me about these comments, I am–I am going to take no

shots at anybody. It just isn’t important. The important thing is we do

the right thing going forward.

QUICK: All right. Let’s hold that thought, and Joe, we’ll be back in

just a moment with more.

QUICK: Yeah, not often enough. We do have thousands of e-mails that have

been coming in, Warren, so we’re going to ask you some of these e-mails

just right off the bat. There have been a lot of concerns about what’s

happened with the stock market. We’ve also heard about some major scams,

and that has shaken people’s confidence. One investor wrote in–his name

is Bruce, he’s from Cincinnati, Ohio–and he says, “How do we know that

you are not another Bernie Madoff?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, that’s a good question. I would say this. I–it is a

problem with investment advisers. I mean, it–there are going to be a

certain number of crooks in the world. And sometimes they’re

smooth-talking, and the best ones are the ones that kind of don’t look

like crooks. So I would say I’m saving up for my big score, if I’m doing

it, because I’ve been doing this for a long, long time. I haven’t run

off yet, you know, to South America. But it is a problem who you put

your trust in.

QUICK: Yeah. And on a serious note, there are people who look at the

stock market and wonder how do they know the whole thing’s not a Ponzi

scheme?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, the whole thing’s not a Ponzi scheme.

QUICK: What–how do they know who to trust?

Mr. BUFFETT: We’re talking about, you know–we’re talking about American

businesses that employ, just the ones on the stock market, tens and tens

and tens of millions of people. They’re real companies. Nebraska

Furniture Mart will do 400 million in business this year. Owning–you’ve

got a choice in this world. You can own some real estate directly, you

can own a farm directly, you can own apartment house, you can have your

money in a savings account, you can have your money in government bonds,

you can have it in American business. American business has been a very,

very good place overall. People have made mistakes on individual stocks.

But in the 20th century, the Dow went from 66 to 11,000, you know, 400.

And we had all kinds of problems during that period. Business works

overall. It doesn’t work every day or every week or every month, and

sometimes it really gets gummed up. And then you need government

invention sometimes to get the machines back working smoothly. But the

machine works.

KERNEN: Warren…

Mr. BUFFETT: And equities, over time, are the way to do it.

KERNEN: Warren, do you think that–you made a couple of points just now,

and one, I think, is that you can’t catch–regulations can’t necessarily

catch every one of these guys. And I just thought it was funny, because

you said that the guy would be very smooth-talking and he won’t look

like a crook. And I was looking at you, thinking, ‘Wow, you’re very

smooth and you don’t look like’–and I was thinking, ‘Wow, he said’–but

no, you see what I’m saying? You can’t use–you can’t use regulations…

Mr. BUFFETT: No.

KERNEN: …necessarily. And do you worry that in this environment that,

once again, we’re going to overshoot?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I think that’s–we’re going to overshoot in some

ways. But we need–we need to shoot anyway.

KERNEN: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: And, you know, and my partner Charlie Munger says we will

get conned some day by a guy that goes to work on the bus and carries a

little lunch sack. We’ll never–the guy with the suede shoes and all

that will not take us. But crooks do come in different–in different

forms and, you know, you’re protected with CPIC if you’ve got your

securities with a brokerage firm, up to an extent. I think that for the

duration you ought to be–I think you ought to be protected for all

deposits at all banks. I mean, I just think that’s a move to take, just

like we needed to do it for $2500 in 1934. We can’t have people worried

basically about banks. And we–and–but, you know, overwhelmingly people

are honest, but you should guard against the one that’s–that isn’t. I

mean, you should–you should–you should have your own possession of

your own security. I mean, that’s one good way to do it.

KERNEN: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: I still–I still have a safety deposit box with my

securities in it. There’s only one or two securities, just a few

securities in it. But we’ll always have crooks.

QUICK: You know, Warren, right now the Dow is sitting just above 6600,

6626. Five months ago you wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times

where you told people–or least the headline said, “Buy American. I Am.”

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah.

QUICK: People now look at that and think, OK, market’s come down

significantly since then. Do you wish that you’d held off on writing

that op-ed?

(Graphic on screen)

The New York Times

The financial world is a mess, both in the United States and abroad. Its

problems, moreover, have been leaking into the general economy, and the

leaks are now turning into a gusher. In the near term, unemployment will

rise, business activity will falter and headlines will continue to be

scary. So… I’ve been buying American stocks.

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I wish I could pick the bottom, but I didn’t write

the headline.

QUICK: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: I’m responsible for everything but the headlines. And

within the body of that article I said things are–I started off saying

things are a mess and they’re going to get worse in the economy and all

of that. But I did say–and I said I can’t predict the stock market. I

don’t know the bottom. I mean, if I knew the bottom, you know, I

wouldn’t have to look up 10-Ks and do all that stuff, I’d just buy the

S&P 500 at the bottoms . So I have no idea what the stock market’s going

to do tomorrow or next week or next month or next year. And I actually

said it twice in the article, and the editor said, ‘You’re not supposed

to say things twice.’ I said, ‘I want to say this twice.’ But what I did

say, and I’d say it absolutely today, is that you will–over a10-year

period you will do considerably better owning a group of equities and

don’t–not just one stock, but a group of equities than you will either

owning short-term Treasuries and rolling them, in which case you get

virtually nothing, or owning a 10-year Treasury that gets a few per cent.

(Graphic on screen)

The New York Times

A simple rule dictates my buying: Be fearful when others are greedy, and

be greedy when others are fearful. Let me be clear on one point: I can’t

predict the short-term movements of the stock market. I haven’t the

faintest idea as to whether stocks will be higher or lower a month–or a

year–from now. What is likely, however, is that the market will move

higher, perhaps substantially so, well before either sentiment or the

economy turns up. So if you wait for the robins, spring will be over.

Warren Buffett Op-Ed Oct. 17, 2008

Mr. BUFFETT: I mean, equities will do better than that. I don’t know

whether they’ll do better than that over a year. And I didn’t know then,

and that’s been proven. But that’s not my game. And, overall, equities

are going to do far better than US government bonds at these prices. The

US government bond is guaranteed to lose purchasing power. I mean,

it–there’s no way we follow the policies we’re following without money

becoming worth less over time. That’s been true of governments every

place, you know, forever. So I stand by the article; I just wish I’d run

it a few months later.

QUICK: Well, they’re–a very smart person asked me, they said you knew

that the economy was going to get worse.

Mr. BUFFETT: Sure.

QUICK: So why did you make the major investments you made in a General

Electric, in a Goldman Sachs at the time that you did instead of

waiting? Why buy then?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, both–in those cases, I got 10 per cent preferred that

I don’t think I could get now. So, I mean, actually–I don’t think

Goldman would issue me a 10 per cent preferred now. Although they–if

they did and there were warrants attached, the warrants would be

cheaper. But that was a time when both of those companies wanted money

immediately and we could structure a preferred that was attractive. But

the fact that business is going to get worse does not mean you should

wait to buy stocks. I mean, if…

KERNEN: But, Warren, I…

Mr. BUFFETT: It doesn’t–it doesn’t–go ahead, Joe. I’m sorry.

KERNEN: I was thinking about, you know, you did and that was the

attractiveness, I guess, the 10 per cent yield. But I think a lot of your

long-term–your long-term holdings–for example, American Express you

can now pick up almost for single digits.

Mr. BUFFETT: Right.

KERNEN: Wells Fargo, one of your favourites, is single digits, 8.60.

Goldman Sachs, you liked it, you said it’s going to be around; GE, you

like it, you say it’s going to be–I can’t remember, maybe 100 years or

it’s going to be a great company. That’s at $7. It would seem to me that

maybe by the end of this quarter we’re going to hear that you were

buying a lot of these things.

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I’m glad you know, Joe, because…

KERNEN: But if you liked them–if you like these things and you’ve held

American Express for $50 or whatever for a long time, that would give us

a lot of confidence if you saw it at 10 and decided I’m going to–I’m

going to buy a lot more here and just lower my average price.

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. American Express is a special case, Joe, because it’s

a–it has become a bank holding company. And if you own over–we own

over 10 per cent of American Express. If you own over 10 per cent of

it–if you own over 9.9 something per cent of a bank holding company, you

need the permission, I believe, of the Federal Reserve to buy another

share. So they–they’re becoming a bank holding company I believe. As I

understand the law, it precludes us buying another share of that because

we are at that percentage already.

(Graphic on screen)

Berkshire Hathaway Investment

As of 12/31/08

Am. Express 151,610,700 shares

Coca-Cola Co. 200,000,000 shares

ConocoPhillips 84,896,273 shares

Kraft Foods 130,272,500 shares

Source: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Report

KERNEN: But…

Mr. BUFFETT: But I would–American Express, for example, you know, it’s

very clear that American Express’ losses in 2009 on their receivables

will be, you know, considerably higher than last year. And their

earnings will suffer to some degree accordingly. But that doesn’t mean

that American Express isn’t a hell of a buy at $10. American Express is

going to be around forever. They’ve got the cream of cardholders.

Unfortunately, they have some cardholders that aren’t the cream, too.

KERNEN: But you’re not–you’re not a 10 per cent in GE, I don’t think,

yet.

Mr. BUFFETT: No. No, I–and–no. And we–but we bought the preferred of

GE. You know, we–there are things I like to buy, but I also want to be

absolutely sure–I mean, my job is to be sure that Berkshire does not

need the help of anybody in getting through the toughest of times. So we

keep a lot of cash. But I don’t like to keep more cash than’s necessary,

but I regard necessary as always way more than other people regard as

necessary because I always think in terms of worst cases.

QUICK: In the past, you’ve said $10 billion you like to keep around. Is

that still there?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, $10 billion is an absolute minimum. So if I’m

going–I’m going to say $10 billion is a minimum, I always have to have

quite a bit more than that to be sure that I don’t go below that.

Because we could have a hurricane tomorrow or something of the sort in

our insurance business or, you know, who knows? So I leave–I leave a

cushion above that.

QUICK: Is the cushion bigger than it used to be, or is…

Mr. BUFFETT: No.

QUICK: …this the same as always?

Mr. BUFFETT: The cushion–what is–what has changed is that we will do

less cat insure–catastrophe insurance business this year than we would

have done in a year when we had way–even way more cash. I look in–you

know, I look, I say to myself if there’s a 9.0 earthquake in Los Angeles

or San Francisco or the Pacific Northwest or something, I want to be

prepared to have a lot of money afterwards. And, you know, it–I have to

err on the side of caution. But that doesn’t mean I go into a cave

either. And when we got the chance to buy, we did the Wrigley deal, we

did GE, we did–we did–we did Goldman, a lot of money went out then. In

fact, when we did the GE deal I actually simultaneously made a deal with

a base price on selling a couple billion dollars’ worth of J&J. I didn’t

want to sell J&J. I mean, I like J&J. But I just, you know, I didn’t–I

didn’t want to–I didn’t want to commit that much money without having a

couple billion coming in at the same time. And that’s my job, though, is

to be–I don’t want–we can’t depend on anybody.

QUICK: There’s a question that came in from Kevin in Tifton, Georgia. He

says, “I keep hearing people like Doug Kass say that your style of buy

and hold investing is dead. Do you think that’s true?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, it depends what you buy and hold. It’s–if you buy

the right businesses at the right price–you know, we own 70 businesses.

We own See’s Candy.

QUICK: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: So we have bought and hold See’s Candy since 1972. It’s a

very good business. Now, does that mean that if it’s stock was quoted

every day I couldn’t have danced in and out with 100 shares or 500

shares? But if you’re in the right business–Coca-Cola, 1886 or

something like that, you know. Per capita’s probably gone up of their

products virtually every year. So, if we own a good business–if some

another guy can buy one stock today, sell another–sell it tomorrow, buy

another stock–if you–he may be able to make more money doing that than

I can do with buy and hold. All I know is if I buy the right businesses,

I’ll do very well.

you back to one from Adam in Springfield, Virginia. He writes and he

wants to know, “If you could take back one investment you’ve made in the

last year, what would it be and why?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, there’d be quite a few in terms–well, I mentioned in

the annual report that, you know, I bought ConocoPhillips when oil was

selling well above 100, and I was wrong about oil and therefore that

made me wrong about that stock big time. I bought a couple of–smaller,

but I bought a couple stocks in the–stocks in a couple banks in

Ireland. I did not do my homework sufficiently on that, and I was just

dead wrong. So I make plenty of mistakes. The interesting thing is–and

I’ll make plenty more mistakes, too. That’s part of the game. You just

got to make sure that the right things overcome the wrong ones.

QUICK: We’re trying to focus this hour on your investment strategy. And

Doug Kass of Seabreeze Partners has written in in the past, he’s been

critical of your investment style recently, and he had a question for

you as well. He says, “Mr. Buffett, your long-held investment philosophy

has been importantly based on one, successfully identifying companies

whose business franchises were protected by moats, and two, holding–a

holding period of forever. So do you think the moats of your financial

holdings have been flooded, and in light of a business world that’s now

changing more rapidly than the past, do you plan to alter your holding

period of forever to a lesser period of time?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah, well, I–in terms of our businesses, the ones we buy,

like See’s Candy or those, we really do plan to hold them forever. I

mean, our stocks we plan to hold a very long time. Washington Post stock

we’ve held since 1973, I believe, and Coke’s been long time. But overall

I like to buy them with the idea of owning forever. And the quotes don’t

make much difference. I own three things outside stocks. I own–I own–I

own a quarter of the baseball team here in town. I don’t get a quote on

it every day. I’ve had it 15 years. I own a farm near here, bought it 20

years–I don’t get a quote on it every day. I look to the performance of

the asset. Now, if I looked at the performance of Wells Fargo, we’ll

say, I see that, you know, in a couple years–and management doesn’t

have anything to do with what I’m saying here. I–these are not from

them. But I would expect $40 billion a year pre-provision income. And

under normal conditions I would expect maybe 10 to $12 billion a year of

losses. I mean, you lose money in banking, you just try not to lose too

much. So, you know, you get to very interesting figures. I mean, the

spreads are enormous on what they’re doing. They’re getting the money at

bargain rates. So I–if there were no quote on Wells Fargo and I just

owned it like I own my farm, I would look at the way the business is

developing, and I would say, you know, it’s–‘These are a couple of

tough years for losses in the banking business, but you expect a couple

tough years every now and then.’ And that the earning power is never–is

going to be greater by far than it’s ever been when you get all through

with it. The only worry in that is the government will force you to sell

shares at some terribly low price. And I hope they’re wise enough not to

do that. That would–that’s what–that’s what’s spooking the banking

market to a big extent.

QUICK: You worry about that, too.

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah, sure.

QUICK: That’s why you’d like some clarity out of Washington on what

they’re planning to do…

Mr. BUFFETT: I–that’s one of the reasons. I particular–I think clarity

is a good thing for the whole country on a–on a lot of–any issue to do

with people’s money, clarity’s important. People want to be clear about

their money. But I would say that if–if we own US Bancorp, which we do,

or Wells Fargo, their prospects three years out have been better than

ever.

QUICK: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: And if they weren’t quoted, you know, people would feel

fine owning the business and I think they would say that, you know,

they’re going to lose more–way more money than usual that–maybe this

year and the next year, but they’ve built the provisions and all that

sort of thing. They’re going to come out fine unless they have to issue

a ton more shares.

QUICK: But the back and forth in the administration right now has been

which plan to follow. There’s been a lot of confusion. There was this

idea that the TARP money was going to be used to take the toxic assets

off of their hands.

Mr. BUFFETT: Sure.

QUICK: There was the idea that maybe they should just be buying shares

outright. There’s the idea of nationalization out there. What’s the

right answer?

Mr. BUFFETT: The right answer–the right answer for me is the president

to clarify things as only he can, because you have heard so many

different things. And, you know, they’re doing their best to

communicate, but the person that the people of the United States gave

their trust to not that long ago was Barack Obama. He speaks very well.

He has–he is the commander in chief on this, and it has to be

clarified. Like I say, the head of the New York Fed gave a talk,

explained a lot of it, but nobody’s going to pay that much attention to

what he says. You need the president of the United States to make it

very clear. Because if people aren’t clear, they’re going to be

confused. And if they’re going to be confused, they are going to be

scared stiff. And that has to end.

QUICK: Does that–you make it sound almost like it doesn’t matter what

he says, as long as he picks one of those.

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, it matters…

QUICK: That’s–you’ve got to–you’ve got to be leaning one direction.

Mr. BUFFETT: It matters somewhat. But we know that the Battle of Midway

was the, you know, the important battle, you know, or that, you know, in

terms of when the Philippines fell, all the–I mean, you’ve got

to–you’ve got to assume that you need a commander in chief. They’ll be

intelligent, they’ve got the interests of the country at heart. And then

you can’t expect to agree with them on every point. And if you don’t,

you still get behind the effort.

KERNEN: Hey, Warren, you’re talking about some of the investments maybe

you regret. This wasn’t made last year, but your what was it, a sale of

puts, a long-term bet on the S&P that I think you have to mark at least

a little bit to market once in a while, and it’s up in the billions now.

Do you regret that? Is that going to work out in the future? How long do

you have now, where does the S&P have to end up?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, the S&P has to end up 15 or 20 years from the time we

did the deals at the price at which we did them. Although, if the S&P

actually ends up, you know, 15 per cent below or so, we still break even

and we’ve had the use of the money for 15 or 20 years. So we’re holding

about $4.8 billion. The first one comes due in the latter part of 2019.

And obviously I would rather put those positions on now than having put

them on a few years ago. But if you–if you gave me the choice of not

having the positions at all, and not being able to put them on or

sticking with the positions we have, I would stick with the positions we

have. I think–I think we will–the odds are good we will make money.

And the thing I know for sure is we’ll hold almost $5 billion for

between 15 and 20 years in conjunction with it.

KERNEN: Hm.

Mr. BUFFETT: So I like…

KERNEN: Those are derivatives. You don’t like derivatives, but you used

them in that case, right?

Mr. BUFFETT: I–well, we’ve used derivatives for many, many years. I

don’t think derivatives are evil, per se, I think they are dangerous.

I’ve always said they’re dangerous. I said they were financial weapons

of mass destruction. But uranium is dangerous, and I just went through a

nuclear electric plant about two weeks ago. Cars are dangerous.

KERNEN: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: But I mean, every American wants to have one. You know,

the–a lot of things can be dangerous, but generally we regulate how

they’re used. I mean, there was a–there was some guard up there with a

machine gun on me, you know, when I was at the nuclear plant the other

day. So we use lots of things daily that are dangerous, but we generally

pay some attention to how they’re used.

KERNEN: Hm.

Mr. BUFFETT: We tell the cars how fast they can go.

KERNEN: Yeah, yeah. Good. Well…

contracts, Warren, and not put up any collateral, that’s got to be

something that regulators at this point, right? I mean, that is–that’s

why we’re in this mess right now.

Mr. BUFFETT: I wrote–I wrote Congressman Dingell in 1981 about it, when

they–you know, these are–they are dangerous.

QUICK: About AIG, or about derivatives in general?

Mr. BUFFETT: Oh, they were–it was–well, it was actually about trading

the S&P 500 and what–the dangers you get into when you allow people to

leverage up like crazy, which derivatives allow you to do. We put margin

requirements in in the United States after 1929. We said that ’29 was a

terrible crash, it was partly brought on by the stock market and that

was partly brought on by the fact that people were buying stocks with

very little down payments. So the United States Congress said to the

Fed, ‘You regulate this thing.’ That’s been 75 years ago. They still

regulate it, but derivatives enable people entirely to get around margin

regulations. They made them meaningless. And so we leveraged up the

system and we are now feeling the pain and the spread out of the pain to

people who had nothing to do with it from the deleveraging the system.

And it’s massive. So we do need–we need something new.

QUICK: Part of the reason AIG was able to do that was because its high

credit rating at that point.

Mr. BUFFETT: Absolutely. Yeah.

QUICK: You’re not suggesting necessarily they change the rules on how

much people have to put down based on their credit ratings, right?

Because you benefit from your AAA credit rating.

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. Although we benefit less these days than before. But

AIG had this AIG financial products. I–when I bought Gen Re, they had

something called GenRe financial products.

QUICK: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: They had 23,800 contracts. Hell, I, you know, I couldn’t

understand 22,000 of them, probably. I spent–and I know I couldn’t get

my mind around it. You–that–and people recorded profit every–you

know, that section made a profit every year, supposedly, and the guy

that ran it made a lot of money and everything. You know, it probably

would have busted the company if they–if they’d kept it around.

Anything where you use the credit of a great institution to go out and

start doing all kinds of things that–enormous leverage gets you in

trouble. Citigroup could do SIVs because everybody trusted Citigroup,

you know, and nobody knew that, you know, all this stuff was off balance

sheet. It was a way of getting around capital requirements. You have to

watch people that had all big sums of money.

QUICK: OK. Well, we have a lot more to talk about this morning. In fact,

when we return on SQUAWK BOX we will be back inside the mind of one of

the greatest investors of all time. Of course, we’re talking about

Warren Buffett. He is here with us live for the entire program this

morning. He’s answering your e-mails. He’s giving us his thoughts on the

markets. And we will be back with more right after this.

what’s been happening with the Big Three in Detroit. A lot of questions

there and President Obama’s car czars are meeting there today to try and

get a handle on whether or not they’re going to be loaning more money to

GM and to Chrysler. There were some comments made over the weekend,

Warren. Senator McCain, again, on the Sunday morning talk shows, talked

a little bit about GM and his opinion was to let GM go bankrupt. This is

a huge question. What would you do if you were in President Obama’s

shoes right now with GM?

Mr. BUFFETT: Can I use a lifeline? Phone a friend…

QUICK: Phone a friend at this point?

Mr. BUFFETT: …that’s a tough one. I mean, that is very tough.

QUICK: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: But you have this situation where we have 250 million cars

and light trucks on the road. Year after year we produce maybe 15

million or something like that because there’s a lifetime to the 250

million, sort of a normal cycle. But we got down last month, you know, a

little over nine million. So you are in a terrible, terrible, terrible

period for the–for the carmakers every place. GM has a lot of–or the

auto industry, the domestic auto industry has a lot of legacy costs.

They did some dumb things in the past because they had a business model

in mind that doesn’t exist anymore. The union bargained for those

things, you know, they feel entitled to them, they made a deal, you

know, and they’ve got hundreds of thousands of retirees dependent on it

and all sorts of things. So you need a new business model somewhat. You

also need a recovery. It isn’t just the business model. And I would say

net I would come down on–if they modify the business model to adapt to

the reality of a 13 million car a year and we’ll do better than that in

the future in some years. If they adapt, have a business model that

works with that I would get them through this period. I would not expect

to have a business model that works at nine million units because it

isn’t going to work at nine million. On the other hand, we are going to

sell 13, 14, 15 million units a year sometime in the future.

QUICK: But you think you can get that business model, one that works

without going into bankruptcy?

Mr. BUFFETT: That’s the tough thing, and that’s the challenge of the

administration, the management and the unions working together. And I

understand–the present managements didn’t get us into this situation.

There’s no use getting mad at, you know, at the people now running the

Big Three. There’s no use getting mad at the union. They bargained for

what they’ve got and, you know, these people, they counted on it. It

won’t work going forward and there have to be modifications made and

people at all levels have to have a stake in that if–they should–they

should try to accomplish it outside of bankruptcy. I mean, the American

people do not need, you know, America’s sort of hometown industry going

into bankruptcy now. But I–they need a–they need a new business plan.

It shouldn’t have to be a business plan that works at nine or 10 or even

11 million units. It has to be a business plan that works at 13 million.

We’ll get back to that. It’s the same thing as in housing, Becky.

QUICK: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: You know, we have a million and a half too many houses

around now, you know. You own–you have household formation over here

creating demand for houses, and you have people building houses. For a

while we were building a million and three-quarters or something like

that and household formation was a million three, and two-thirds of the

people that form houses want to live in their own house so maybe you had

demand for a million, and guess what happened? We had too many houses.

Now we’ve got the housing construction down to 500,000 new permits or

something like that. We’re using up the million and a half units. But we

have to work our way out of it and we have to work our way out of the

car situation.

QUICK: Well, you bring–you bring up the housing situation. And Bob from

Seattle, Washington, wrote in. He’s got a question where he says, “Do

you believe that the American economy of the last 10 to 15 years has

been a house of cards? Won’t the cries for more lending and more

borrowing just rebuild that same house?”

Mr. BUFFETT: It was–it was not a house of cards, but it was an economy

that was benefiting from leverage–leveraging up.

QUICK: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: And when you leverage up, it’s very pleasant. I mean, you

can build more houses than people are buying, you know, and–or the

natural demand is for and you’ll get people speculating in them and

you’ll get people lying in order to get into houses they can’t afford.

And so the percentage of people besides the American households that

lived in their own house went a little bit and it went up a little bit

because those people really didn’t have the income to do it. Now it has

to go down. But it was not a house of cards at all. I mean, we have an

economy that really works. We’re were in a store where a woman walked

out of Russia, you know, 90 years ago almost and she came to the United

States, saved $500–it took her 16 years to do it–this is the largest

home furnishing store in the United States, it does $400 million. Nobody

walked out of the United States to go to Russia and ended up with a $400

million store with $500. This woman couldn’t read or write, but she

worked within the American system. She gave better–people better deals,

she worked harder than anybody else, she was smart and she built an

enormous success that employs thousands of people. America works, and

America was–has been working the last 10 years, but we just did some

very dumb things in terms of leveraging up.

QUICK: You’re talking about Rose Blumkin who built the Nebraska

Furniture Market.

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah, market–yeah. Nobody walks out of the United States

to go to Russia.

QUICK: Let’s talk a a little bit about the housing industry itself.

There are people who say this entire crisis started because of the

housing industry.

Mr. BUFFETT: I agree.

QUICK: David Paterson, the governor of New York, wrote an opinion piece

in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend, and he said, “The mortgage

plan that the president has proposed is the right one.” Do you agree

with that?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I don’t even know all the details, but I would say

that the administration ought to be willing to listen to very prompt

suggestions on ways to make it a little bit better. But–and I don’t

know that he even needs it, but I’m just saying they ought to be

open-minded about that. But they ought to have a plan. And the idea that

it benefits some people that maybe shouldn’t be benefited, you know, to

me that’s, again, like after Pearl Harbor saying it was the Navy’s fault

so the Army and the Marines and all aren’t going to join in and help,

and the American people shouldn’t do it because the Navy should stew in

their own juice or something like that. We need to get the housing

situation straightened out. Now the biggest–the big problem is we’ve

got about a million and a half too many houses sitting around now. And

the vacancy rate is up a couple percentage points on that and 2 per cent

of 80 million homes is a million six or something like that. We have to

work through that. And we will work through it, but we’ll work through

it–we can’t–we can’t create a lot more households. We can’t tell the

14 year olds to all get married and start having children so we can have

more households. So we got to–got to sort of work with the normal

demographics here. But we will have a million three hundred thousand

households for them. Nine hundred thousand of those will want to move

into their own houses netting everything out and we’ll have some housing

destroyed. So we can sop up the demand. We’re lucky we have population

growth. When Japan gets–got in trouble, they didn’t have population

growth. We have population growth. There’s going to be demand, there’s

going to be more houses in the United State five years from now than

now. There’ll be more in 10 years than five years. So we can sop it up.

But we can’t do it in a week or a month or a year. It just doesn’t

happen. We–and I think that having a mortgage plan somehow gets

payments for those who can make them down to a reasonable percentage of

their income, which is where it should have been in the first place, is

not crazy. I mean, we have an interest in solving that particular

problem. And we shouldn’t finger-point.

QUICK: Does that mean we’re not the next Japan? We’re not talking about

20 years of a stagnant market?

Mr. BUFFETT: Not 20 years at all, no.

QUICK: Are we talking about 10 years? What…

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, it just–it depends. Frankly, the best thing that

could happen–I’m in the brick business, I’m been in the carpet

business, I’m in all these businesses which are getting hurt by the lack

of new construction. But the lack of new construction is an important

ingredient to this. If you’ve got too many houses and you’ve got a

certain growth and demand–if demand is going to grow by X per year, and

if you…(unintelligible)…the next houses you’re going to–you’re

going to improve the situation and we–you got a choice. You can

either–you can either blow up a billion and a half houses or you can

create few houses than natural demand sops up. And I would say that, you

know, you can work your way out of it in a couple of years probably, two

to three years.

QUICK: Two to three years, which is very different than what…

Mr. BUFFETT: Don’t–well, it just depends how many are constructed. We

really…

QUICK: Yeah.

Mr. BUFFETT: …the new housing starts have really gone down. I think

the last figure’s around 500,000 or something like that annual. And that

makes a big difference. That didn’t happen for a while. I mean, it

was–they had to slow down the machine.

and that was that–and we don’t hear this enough–that in the past 10

years, Warren, you said that things basically did work in the economy.

That the free-market economy–we seem to look back now and think that

over the past 10 years that every step we made was a misstep that led to

this crisis where we are right now. And I know you weren’t a big fan of

the Bush tax cuts, but you can’t throw out the baby with the bathwater,

can you, in terms of–maybe there needed to be more regulation, but

overall why are we in this mess right now?

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, we’re–the biggest reason we’re in the mess, you

know, is we did leverage up the country and we essentially made a huge

bet on housing, but that led to all kinds of other instruments. And–but

net over the 10 years a lot of things were–happened that were right and

over the next 10 years a lot of things will happen that are right.

The–this machine is gummed up right now and it’s gummed up by a lack of

confidence and that makes people scared and, I mean, it feeds back and

forth and it’s a vicious cycle.

KERNEN: Did…

Mr. BUFFETT: That will be broken–that will be broken. I’ll guarantee

it’ll be broken, Joe. I think it’ll just be broken…

KERNEN: Doesn’t…

Mr. BUFFETT: …sooner if…

KERNEN: Doesn’t the freedom inherent in a free market give you enough

rope to hang yourself a lot of times? And maybe we can look at it that

way? I mean, how do we make sure that greed–greed has been involved

with every bubble that we’ve had over the past 500 years and we’ve had a

lot of them. And if…

Mr. BUFFETT: Yes.

KERNEN: …you’re in a free market, you’re going to have enough rope to

hang yourself, no?

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. Well, you–yeah, you want me to have enough free rope

to hang myself, you just don’t want me to have enough rope to hang the

whole country. And…

KERNEN: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: …we’ll always–I mean, failure is part of the American

system. But you don’t want to create conditions where failure

becomes–of such large institutions becomes contagious, produces fear,

all of those sort of things. But that’ll happen occasionally. There’s no

question about it. Free markets overshoot, they do some things that are

wrong. They work better than anything else, but they have to–in certain

arenas they have to be looked at because there are areas where

people–where what you–what you do that’s stupid can be contagious

throughout an economy.

KERNEN: Hm.

Mr. BUFFETT: You don’t–you don’t–you don’t want–I have no desire to

leave the market system at all. But you do need government and you

particularly need government at a time like this.

QUICK: That’s right, we do. We also have questions from lots and lots of

viewers so we’d like to get back to some of those e-mails. They’ve been

coming in all morning long. And Warren, I’d like to start with one right

now from Tom in Vero Beach, Florida. His question is, “Given that

Berkshire Hathaway primarily buys stocks, if you felt the Dow was going

to slide to 2,000 would you state your thoughts publicly, or would you

feel an obligation to keep those thoughts private?”

Mr. BUFFETT: I would never have a feeling that the Dow is going to go to

2,000 or 12,000 or 4300 or 20,200. I don’t–I know over time it will go

higher. I mean, American business will be worth more over time. The

dollar will be worth less. They’ll be retained earnings that build up

values. There will be more people in this country and they’ll have more

buying power. Stocks will be worth more over time. I have no idea where

they’ll go in between. For all I know, that farm I bought, you know, 20

years ago, it may have bobbed around 8, you know, $1800 an acre, 1200, I

don’t even know anything about that. I just know that the farm, over

time, will produce 120 bushels of corn, you know, per acre, etc. So I’ve

never tried to predict stock prices.

QUICK: You know, it was interesting. I made a comment earlier that the

Dow was at 6626 and when I did, you made a comment about it, too.

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. When it was at 6626, at the start of 19–the last

century, 1900, it was at 66. So it’s gone up 100 for one. And we had the

Great Depression, two world wars, the flu epidemic, the nuclear bomb,

the cold war. I mean, you name it. At least 15 years in that 100 years

looked terrible and five or six of them looked, you know, almost

disastrous. And in the end, this system works extremely well. And–but

it doesn’t work well every day or every week or every month and there

are times when government needs to be a very big factor to make sure it

starts getting back on the tracks. But it will work. I will guarantee

you that the Dow will be a lot higher. I’ll have no idea about the

numbers or anything else, 10 or 20 years from now. I have no idea. You

know, 2,000, 8,000, they’re all numbers.

QUICK: A lot of viewers wrote in and had specific questions about your

investments. David wrote in and says, “You’ve committed financing for

Dow Chemical’s acquisition of Rohm and Haas Company. What are your

thought on the upcoming lawsuit and whether or not the deal should

continue to move forward?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Yeah. Well, I can’t comment on that. The lawsuit will

either happen or it won’t happen. I guess they’re going to decide pretty

soon on that. I mean, any deal that was made last summer, you know, like

they say in golf, every putt makes someone happy. But all of the sellers

are happy and all of the buyers are unhappy. And you know, the deal

would not be at the same terms now and incidentally, we committed to buy

$3 billion worth of preferred. That is not a good commitment. I mean,

it’s good in the sense that we’re going to do it, as I’ve told the CEO

of Dow, I said, you know, our 3 billion will be there if Ben Bernanke

runs off to South America with Paris Hilton. I mean, they’ll have the

money. I mean, but the–was that–is that a smart deal today? No. No.

But conditions have changed and conditions change for Dow and Rohm and

Haas in a huge way. And what looked like a deal that was–they liked at

Dow and that it could be financed reasonably well and the Kuwaitis were

going to enter into a partnership with Dow, all kinds of things. But the

world has changed like nobody ever believed it would and so obviously,

it’s not only, you know, not only not a good deal now, I mean, it may

not be a doable deal now. Our commitment, which was–looked smart at the

time, looks dumb at the present time. But that’s the way the world is.

QUICK: OK. One of the changes in the world has been what we’ve seen in

the treasury markets and K. Hart writes in and says, “If the much talked

about bubble in the Treasury market burst, would money market accounts,

which are exposed to Treasuries, be adversely affected?”

Mr. BUFFETT: No. The–you’ll always–you’ll get your dollar back, it

just won’t buy as much and if we get enough dollars out there and you

can go to a Web site and look at what is happening with M1 and M2, they

don’t talk about it anymore, but the–we are going–we are doing things

that are going to put a lot of inflationary pressure on at some later

date and we’re going to do more things like that and that’s the right

thing to do, actually. I wish we didn’t have to do it, but it’s the

right thing to do and–but in economics, you can never just do one

thing. I mean, if you do something, it has consequences and that’s why

they always say you never get a free lunch. But it’s better to have the

lunch we’re having now even if we pay later than have no lunch at all.

QUICK: All right. Brian from Santa Rosa, California, writes in. He says,

“I’m a 33-year-old lawyer who has never taken a business class in my

life. Nevertheless, am I crazy to think that many, if not most, blue

chip stocks at current valuations represent the opportunity of a

lifetime?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I don’t know if I would say the opportunity of a

lifetime, but I would say that most people who buy companies, believe

they’re well capitalised. You don’t want to buy somebody that’s

leveraged to the hilt in this situation because they may not to get to

play out their hand.

QUICK: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: But if you buy a cross section of good equities, generally

well capitalised companies, you’ll make money over 10 or 20 years. I

haven’t the faintest idea where you’ll be in 10 months, but it really

doesn’t make any difference. When I bought that farm, I have not gotten

a quote on it yet. I bought a quarter of interest in the Omaha Royals,

I’ve never got a quote on it. I look at the attendance figures, I look

at see if the billboards have ads on them and all that sort of thing,

but I took to the performance of the Omaha Royals or the farm to

determine whether I made a decent investment. That’s the way people

really ought to look at stocks. They have a hard time doing it because

they get these quotes thrown at them every day. Forget the quotes. Look

at the business.

QUICK: Although right now a lot of people are facing–focusing on those

quotes.

Mr. BUFFETT: Sure.

QUICK: Richard from New York City writes in. He says, “In the annual

report for 2008, you say that ‘Now our book value far understates

Berkshire’s intrinsic value.'” He wants to know, “would you care to be

more specific how ‘far understates’ should be interpreted?” For example,

do you mean 30 per cent?

Mr. BUFFETT: Do we have a number? Yeah. Well, the answer is I won’t give

you a number, but I will tell you, for example, that here’s See’s Candy

that we bought in 1972 and we paid $25 million for it.

QUICK: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: It’s worth a lot more than 25 million. But in terms of

knowing numbers on different businesses, you know, Geico’s worth far

more than we paid for it, but others aren’t worth far more. On balance,

book value does understate intrinsic value, but I–who knows how much?

QUICK: OK. Harold from Williamsville, New York, writes in. He says, “You

said recently that Treasury Bonds and cash equivalents are going to have

very bad times in the not too distant future. Does that imply that you

like gold and silver and the equities underlying them?”

Mr. BUFFETT: No. It applies I like good businesses.

QUICK: Mm-hmm.

Mr. BUFFETT: You know, if the dollar becomes way–worth way less, we

will sell See’s Candy for more money. I mean, it won’t be more real

dollars, but we–if somebody’s willing to give up 15 minutes of their

labour or half to buy a pound of this or to buy six cans of this, they’ll

do the same thing and it won’t make any difference whether shark’s teeth

are being used for money, basically. So the best–well, the best assets

you can have during inflation is your abilities. I mean, because if

you’re the best doctor in town or the best lawyer in town or the best

broadcaster in town or whatever it may be, you will always command a

certain percentage of the resources of society. So your own talents are

the most important thing. But if you don’t have any talent like I do,

you try to buy into other people’s talents. And you know, this is the

best candy. This is the best soft drink, as far as I’m concerned, and it

will be that way 10 years from now. And whatever the value currency is,

we’ll get our share in that–in terms of that value at that time.

QUICK: You mentioned before when we were talking about the mortgage plan

that it may help some people that it shouldn’t.

Mr. BUFFETT: Of course.

QUICK: But that’s something we need to suck up and understand at this

point. But it does lead to other people who have questions about whether

they’re being penalised for doing the right thing. In fact, Bob and Lani

in Rapid City, South Dakota, write in. They say, “We are conservative

South Dakotans. We are now saving more, but the government wants us to

spend more. Are you ‘short’ or ‘long’ on our strategy to ‘pay all your

personal bills promptly and always live within your means’?”

Mr. BUFFETT: Well, I’ve always followed that myself, so I’m with them

100 per cent on that. But in terms of 100 per cent, I mean, you don’t want

to get behind the eight ball. I mean, if you are, you’ve got to work

your way out, but it’s always better. You know, Ben Franklin wrote that,

you know, hundreds of years ago, the–you know, earn a dollar, spend 99

cents, result happiness, you know. Earn 99 cents, spend a dollar, result

misery. And–but in terms of the inequities, if I were a–had been a

client of Bernie Madoff’s and fortunately I never heard of him, but

let’s say I was a client of Bernie Madoff’s. I’m in the middle of Lake

Michigan with him. We’re in a boat together. Bernie’s at the other end.

I’ve just lost all my net worth. I see this hole spring up at his end of

the boat. Am I supposed to cheer? No. I mean, in the end, you know, I

want to save Bernie, too. I mean, not because I really want to save him,

but I–you know, there is no way to divorce myself from what’s happening

on the other end of the boat. And this thing is covering–going to cover

the whole boat. There’s no question about it. So the people who have

behaved well are going to find themselves taking care, to some extent,

of the people who didn’t behave well.

QUICK: Right.

Mr. BUFFETT: And in Pearl Harbor, the Army, you know, undoubtedly was

not as responsible for those boats being in the harbor there all exposed

to an attack and kind of sleeping through it as the Navy. But does that

mean the Army holds back? No. You’ve got to be in there.

