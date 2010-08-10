Buffett And Gates' Giant Charity Give-Away Is A Huge Ego-Trip And A Sign Of America's 'Desolate Social System'

It’s pretty hard to argue against how many billionaires, lead by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, have pledged to give away large sums of their wealth. Yet in Germany, the move is being viewed with intense distaste from some of the super-rich.



It’s not that donating money is bad, it’s that some believe there’s a far more effective way to do it. Here’s an alternate perspective on how charity should happen, from German tycoon Peter Krämer:

Der Spiegel:

Krämer: In this case, 40 superwealthy people want to decide what their money will be used for. That runs counter to the democratically legitimate state. In the end the billionaires are indulging in hobbies that might be in the common good, but are very personal.

SPIEGEL: Do the donations also have to do with the fact that the idea of state and society is such different one in the United States?

Krämer: Yes, one cannot forget that the US has a desolate social system and that alone is reason enough that donations are already a part of everyday life there. But it would have been a greater deed on the part of Mr. Gates or Mr. Buffet if they had given the money to small communities in the US so that they can fulfil public duties.

SPIEGEL: Should wealthy Germans also give up some of their money?

Krämer: No, not in this form. It would make more sense, for example, to work with and donate to established organisations.

You can read the full interview here.

While we don’t agree with many of Mr. Krämer’s expressed views, we have to admit that the entire act of giving away vast sums of money away so publicly has seemed a bit of an ego-trip for the billionaires involved. In effect, one can argue that they are trying to buy themselves public adoration and a legacy, which doesn’t come easy no matter how much money you have. Obviously, money donated to good causes is always useful, but the act of massive giving could be more selfish than it appears.

