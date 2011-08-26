Buffet’s Reputation Adds Nearly $1B To BAC Deal

As Bloomberg is reporting today, “BofA Says Berkshire Will Invest $5 Billion.”



In short, Warren Buffet appears to have bailed out Bank of America.

Here are the details of the deal: Bershire’s set to infuse BofA with $5B, through which “Berkshire will get cumulative perpetual preferred stock paying a 6 per cent dividend…(as well as) warrants to buy 700 million shares at $7.14 each.”

This, of course, is an obvious vote of confidence for America’s banking industry.

What’s even more interesting, however, is exactly HOW much Buffet’s vote is worth.

Taking a look at the specifics of pricing:

Warrant Exercise Price: $7.14

Number of shares covered by warrants: 700,000,000

Market Price (pre announcement): $7.02

Post announcement price increase: 21.0%

Market Price (post announcement): $8.49

Value of warrants at purchase: $(86,429,752) <— Underwater

Value of warrants post announcement: $945,000,000 <— Buffet Premium

In short, a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation reveals that Buffet’s reputational premium to BofA is worth $945M. That’s right. Nearly $1B.

Looks like, based on the 21% post-announcement pop in share price, Buffet’s bet that his reputation goes a long way in a company’s recovery is, indeed, a billion dollar idea.

Margaret Bogenrief is a partner with ACM Partners, a boutique crisis management and distressed investing firm serving companies and municipalities in financial distress. She can be reached at [email protected]

