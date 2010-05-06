Buffet Is Gunning For A BYD-Style Slam Dunk In India

Warren Buffett is planning a possible trip to India next March, with an aim of investing in the subcontinents thriving insurance sector.



If a new Indian investment will turn out anything like his Chinese BYD electric-battery investment, then his exact moves in India could be worth watching.

Rediff Business:

In the recently held annual meeting in Omaha, Buffett said his company is keen on Indian insurance business. Berkshire’s main businesses are in insurance and reinsurance areas.

Interestingly, Buffett revealed his India visit plan in response to a question asked by, Sabrina Chugh, a 12-year-old Indian American at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. Buffett said that he is eyeing India and will make a trip to India in March next year.

Given that he has such a large insurance business in the US, he’d be sticking to his roots even though he’s on the other side of the world.

