Yep, Buffet's Still Got It

From The Street:
“Come by rail.”
— Warren Buffett, annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders (Feb. 29, 2010)
In an obvious reference to Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A Quote) / (BRK.B Quote) recent acquisition of Burlington Northern (BNI Quote), the Oracle of Omaha concludes his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders with a postscript that implores them to attend the May 1, 2010 Woodstock for Capitalists by rail.
This year’s letter is again full of common sense and humour, and in a reversal from 2008, it was a year of excellent results.
Read the rest at The Street — >
