Buffett Loses $950 Million In One Day On Goldman SEC Charges

Warren Buffett lost $950 million in Goldman Sachs (GSI) options today as the bank’s stock tanked as a result of the SEC filing fraud charges against the firm, according to Bloomberg.



Buffet’s Goldman Sachs options started the day valued at $3.01 billion, and are now floating somewhere around $2.06 billion.

Its unlikely Mr. Buffet will be exercising those options today.

Follow Out Continuing Coverage Of The Goldman Sachs SEC Charges Fallout Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.