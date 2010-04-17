Buffett Loses $950 Million In One Day On Goldman SEC Charges

Warren Buffett lost $950 million in Goldman Sachs (GSI) options today as the bank’s stock tanked as a result of the SEC filing fraud charges against the firm, according to Bloomberg.
Buffet’s Goldman Sachs options started the day valued at $3.01 billion, and are now floating somewhere around $2.06 billion.
Its unlikely Mr. Buffet will be exercising those options today.
