Warren Buffett Wants To Change The Bracket Challenge Next Year So It's Easier To Win The Billion

Quicken Loans and Warren Buffett’s $US1 billion perfect bracket challenge lasted shorter than anyone predicted.

Zero people made it out of the first round with a perfect bracket.

Regardless, the stunt got a ton of buzz for both Quicken and Buffett.

Today, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO went on Dan Patrick’s radio show and said he wants to do it again next year.

It’s ultimately Quicken’s decision, he said, but if they have a billion-dollar challenge in 2015 he would like to see some tweaks.

“I’d like to modify it a little bit so people have an even better shot to win it than they had this year,” he said.

He didn’t give details, but sounded excited about it:

“Wait until next year, though, I think we’re going to come up with something better next year. We’ll make it a lot easier to enter. There were some questions that were a little tough I thought. We’ll make it easier to win but I think we’ll have an exciting prize.”

The maths says you’re more likely to win the Mega Millions lottery twice than to pick a perfect bracket. Insuring the $US1 billion prize was a no-brainer for Buffett.

There are a bunch of ways to make it easier to win while still making it a smart bet for him. Even giving away $US1 billion to anyone that has a perfect bracket up to the Final Four would carry about 1 in 7,205,759,400,000,000 odds.

