Buffet Backs Bernanke, 'He Ought To Be Given A Chance'

Following the Fed’s surprise decision to keep its $US85 billion-a-month bond-buying program in place, legendary investor Warren Buffet has said US economy is gradually improving despite to Fed’s doubts.

Buffet has also called for Fed chairman Ben Bernanke to be kept on to see the QE process out and serve a third term, according to the Fin.

“I think he’s done a terrific job. The last half of this game is very different to the first half of this game. I think Bernanke ought to be given a chance, not just at the buying end of it,” said Buffett.

Bernanke is due to end his term in of January with vice chair Janet Yellen as the favourite to take over the top job.

