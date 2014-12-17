Buffer Has Revealed How It Spends The Money It Earns From Every Subscription

The Buffer team.

Social media scheduling company Buffer is known for revealing tiny, intimate details about how it operates.

It freely shares details of staff salaries, revenue and fundraising activities and its valuation. Plenty of tech companies refuse to reveal this type of information for fear that it’s sensitive data but Buffer is showing it can still operate with all the numbers publicly available.

Today, Buffer has revealed how it allocates the cash it earns.

For every $10 subscription a customer pays for, more than $6.56 goes towards paying employee salaries, $0.92 is allocated to building company culture and $0.46 is Buffer profit.

Here’s the graphic.

