Buffalo Wild Wings tumbles after missing big across the board

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings are down by about 6% after its fourth-quarter report missed by a wide margin on both the top and bottom lines. The company’s full-year 2017 earnings outlook was also well below expectations. Here’s a look at the key numbers:

EPS $0.87 ($1.26 expected)

$0.87 ($1.26 expected) Revenue $494.2 million ($513.7 million expected)

$494.2 million ($513.7 million expected) Comp sales -4.0% (-1.7% expected)

-4.0% (-1.7% expected) Full-year 2017 EPS Guidance $5.60 to $6 ($6.47 expected)

More to come …

