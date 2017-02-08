Buffalo Wild Wings tumbles after missing big across the board

Jonathan Garber
Buffalo wild wingsFlickr / GinnyWings

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings are down by about 6% after its fourth-quarter report missed by a wide margin on both the top and bottom lines. The company’s full-year 2017 earnings outlook was also well below expectations. Here’s a look at the key numbers:

  • EPS $0.87 ($1.26 expected)
  • Revenue $494.2 million ($513.7 million expected)
  • Comp sales -4.0% (-1.7% expected)
  • Full-year 2017 EPS Guidance $5.60 to $6 ($6.47 expected)

More to come …

