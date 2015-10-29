Buffalo Wild Wings shares nosedive after sales and earnings whiff

Buffalo Wild Wings sales and earnings fell short of expectations.

The stock is down 12% in after-hours trading.

During the three months ending in September, BWLD reported $US455.5 million in sales, which was less than the $US466.8 million expected by analysts.

Same-store sales at company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants climbed by just 3.9% and 1.2%, respectively. Both figures were lighter than expected.

More to come…

