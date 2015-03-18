Buffalo Wild Wings is hiring people to change TV channels

Buffalo Wild Wings is trying to take its business to the next level.

To assist in that process, the fastest-growing casual dining restaurant in America has been hiring “guest captains” who change television channels, offer beer and sauce samples, and encourage people to play trivia games.

The guest captains are a key component of the brand’s March Madness strategy, vice president of marketing Bob Ruhland told Business Insider.

“This person isn’t burdened with cleaning tables and delivering food,” Ruhland said. “They make sure that TVs are on the right channel and are going to be really key during March Madness when people are following specific teams.”

The weeks of March Madness are one of the busiest times of the year for the beer and wings restaurant, which sold 94 million wings during the last season.

“There was a role that wasn’t being filled, especially during the busy times,” Ruhland said.

Ruhland explained the criteria for what kind of guest captains it’s hiring to assist customers, which it calls “MVPs.”

“We look for people who are outgoing and socially active who are going to understand how to communicate to the MVP,” he said.

Job postings on Glassdoor put the average pay for a guest captain at $US12 an hour.

The brand is also rolling out 11 ads over the March Madness period and is offering a real-time feed of game scores and facts.

Buffalo Wild Wings already has trivia and games on its tablets. The company is also rolling out letting customers order on the devices. This will eliminate the chance that a customer’s order will be misheard in the noisy sports bar. It also creates a more efficient system in the kitchen.

The company is also adding options to pay for games and music.

UBS also notes that Buffalo Wild Wings is working on letting customers pay from the tablet.

