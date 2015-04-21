Check out Buffalo Wild Wings' new lunch menu

Buffalo Wild Wings wants a bigger share of the lunch market.

The brand just launched a new “Fast Break” menu that allows patrons to create a customisable lunch order and eat in 30 to 40 minutes.

“Customers want three things from lunch: value, variety, and speed,” Todd Kronebusch, the company’s vice president of food and beverage innovation, told Business Insider. “We designed this menu with items we could build quickly and easily.”

The new menu allows customers to build combinations with wings, wraps, burgers, and salads. Customers with bigger appetites can add on items like soup or a side of wings.

Here’s the menu:

The lunch menu structure of picking smaller portions of two items from a list was first made popular by Panera Bread.

Since then, casual restaurants like Olive Garden and Applebee’s have adopted the strategy.

