Buffalo Wild Wings is betting big on lunch

Buffalo Wild Wings wants to become a destination for lunch.

The company plans to introduce a new lunch program in April, CEO Sally Smith told analysts in a recent earnings conference call.

The new program “highlights what guests want from a lunch occasion: variety, value and speed,” Smith said.

“We conducted several tests and believe our pick to approach will help drive traffic during lunch, while optimising the speed in the kitchen to ensure guest satisfaction,” she said.

It’s likely that the lunch menu will include smaller portions and options that can be eaten on-the-go, such as wraps or sandwiches.

Buffalo Wild Wings has been working to fix the speed of service for some time.

The restaurant chain is developing order-ahead technology. This would enable fast pick-up and would be especially compelling for lunchtime customers who are in a hurry.

All restaurants will soon have tablets that will allow people to pay at the table, eliminating the annoying wait at the end of a meal.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ sales are soaring at a time when casual dining chains like Olive Garden, Red Lobster, and Applebee’s are struggling to attract customers.

Buffalo Wild Wings focuses on beer, wings, and sports, CEO Sally Smith told Business Insider.

While casual dining restaurants in general work to differentiate in the space, Buffalo Wild Wings has succeeded by focusing on its strengths.

