Buffalo Wild Wings ticks up despite slipping sales

Buffalo Wild Wings posted earnings nearly in line with expectations on Wednesday, despite declining sales in the third quarter.

The restaurant chain posted earnings of $1.23 per share, slightly above analysts expectations of $1.22 per share. Revenue came in lighter than expected at $494 million against expectations of $500 million.

Sales for the chain were down from the same quarter a year ago by 1.6%, but this was a bit less than the 1.7% drop expected by analysts.

“As we look forward to 2017, we remain committed to continued innovation in delivering a differentiated experience in casual dining and we’re identifying areas of opportunity to improve margins,” said CEO Sally Smith in a press release accompanying earnings. “Our new menu launches next week and we are excited for our new burger launch.”

The company’s outlook for the full year earnings per share was $5.65 to $5.85 per share, while analysts expect $5.70 per share.

Following the news, the stock was up around 3% in post-market trading at $140.50 a share.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.