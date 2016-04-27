Buffalo Wild Wings is getting smoked after missing big on earnings, revenue and guidance

Buffalo Wild Wings shares fell as much as 11% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings.

The fast-food chain posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, short of the forecast for $1.77, according to Bloomberg.

Revenues came in at $508.3 million, also missing the estimate for $530.8 million.

Its forecast for full-year earnings per share was in a range of $5.65 to $5.85, missing the projection for $6.10.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: A dermatologist reveals how she takes care of her own skin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.