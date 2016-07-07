Buffalo Wild Wings just unleashed a plan to crush Chipotle and Panera Bread

Buffalo Wild Wings wants to take over the lunch business.

On Wednesday, the 900-location chain introduced a 15-minute lunch guarantee. Starting now, when customers order a meal off the ‘B-Dubs Fast Break’ lunch menu, servers need to bring the dish to the table within 15 minutes, or the entire meal is free.

The guarantee is available Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will apply to groups of six or fewer customers.

“We want to prove to our guests that they can get the Buffalo Wild Wings experience they have come to know and love within the limited time they have for a traditional lunch break,” Todd Kronebusch, the chain’s vice president of food and beverage, said in a statement.

The company said the decision to debut the 15-minute guarantee is rooted in research that many customers only have 30 to 40 minutes to eat lunch, from the time they enter the restaurant until the time that they leave.

Hollis Johnson Panera Bread is using new tech, like kiosks, to speed service up even more.

With the rise of fast-casual chains like Panera Bread and Chipotle, a number of casual dining chains have struggled to keep up with the speedier rivals.

Casual dining chains such as Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and TGI Friday’s have recently debuted brand revamps in attempts to set themselves apart from the competition. Many of the changes are clearly inspired by the fast-casual industry, including redesigns that emphasise convenience, faster customers turnaround, and increased attention to ingredients.

The 15-minute guarantee is part of a bigger plan at Buffalo Wild Wings to boost its quick-service lunch business. In February, the company announced it was investing in growing its take-out business in 2016.

Buffalo Wild Wing’s same-store sales have been slipping recently, with the company announcing in March that same–store sales of locations open at least 15 months dropped 1.7% at company–owned restaurants and 2.4% at franchised restaurants in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, competitors with speedier service are thriving. Takeaway accounts for 75% of business at Buffalo Wild Wing’s rival Wingstop — something that the company has said to be key to growing sales for the last 12 years straight.

