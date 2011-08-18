Watch The Media's Portrayal Of Female Celebrities Become Increasingly Pornographic Over The Years

Jen Ortiz, Glynnis MacNicol
rolling stone cover

Do you sometimes feel like there are a lot of nearly naked women out there on the newsstands?

How about the TV?

It’s not your imagination.

University at Buffalo researchers completed a study — to be published in September’s Sexuality & Culture journal — using the covers of Rolling Stone from 1967 to 2009, measuring “changes in the sexualization of men and women in popular media over time.”

Conclusion: “The portrayal of women in the popular media over the last several decades has become increasingly sexualized, even “pornified.”

Indeed.

The study used four decades of Rolling Stones covers as a way to measure the changes.

“We chose Rolling Stone,” said sociology professor Erin Hatton, “because it is a well-established, pop-culture media outlet. It is not explicitly about sex or relationships; foremost it is about music. But it also covers politics, film, television and current events, and so offers a useful window into how women and men are portrayed generally in popular culture.”

The findings are disturbing and yet entirely familiar: The media is no longer “depicting women as sexy musicians or actors; they are depicting women musicians and actors as ready and available for sex.”

We decided to take a look for ourselves and examined the covers of Rolling Stone issues past and…we completely agree.

May 22, 1975 Issue

July 28, 1977 Issue

July 5, 1984 Issue

November 22, 1984 Issue

June 15, 1995 Issue

July 11-25,1996 Issue

August 22, 1996 Issue

April 15, 1999 Issue

August 19, 1999 Issue

November 14, 2002

April 19, 2007 Issue

May 31, 2009 Issue

July 7-21, 2011 Issue

Know who else likes making sexy magazine covers?

Click here to see stars who have tried to revive their careers by posing for Playboy>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.