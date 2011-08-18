Watch The Media's Portrayal Of Female Celebrities Become Increasingly Pornographic Over The Years

Do you sometimes feel like there are a lot of nearly naked women out there on the newsstands?



How about the TV?

It’s not your imagination.

University at Buffalo researchers completed a study — to be published in September’s Sexuality & Culture journal — using the covers of Rolling Stone from 1967 to 2009, measuring “changes in the sexualization of men and women in popular media over time.”

Conclusion: “The portrayal of women in the popular media over the last several decades has become increasingly sexualized, even “pornified.”

Indeed.

The study used four decades of Rolling Stones covers as a way to measure the changes.

“We chose Rolling Stone,” said sociology professor Erin Hatton, “because it is a well-established, pop-culture media outlet. It is not explicitly about sex or relationships; foremost it is about music. But it also covers politics, film, television and current events, and so offers a useful window into how women and men are portrayed generally in popular culture.”

The findings are disturbing and yet entirely familiar: The media is no longer “depicting women as sexy musicians or actors; they are depicting women musicians and actors as ready and available for sex.”

We decided to take a look for ourselves and examined the covers of Rolling Stone issues past and…we completely agree.

