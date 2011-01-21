VIDEO: See How Fast Professional Hockey Really Is

After the success of HBO’s “24/7” series, hockey fans can’t get enough access these days. The latest close up look at the NHL was provided by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery which featured an exhibit on the Buffalo Sabres with some incredible 360 degree footage.



Most of the video came from cameras attached to players helmets. As you’ll see, professional hockey moves really, really fast.



Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.