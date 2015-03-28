Buffalo Sabres fans loudly cheered an opponent's game-winning goal because they want the No. 1 pick

The Buffalo Sabres have the worst record in the NHL at 20-46, with only 48 points on the season.

With no hope of making the playoffs, the only thing for Buffalo fans to look forward to is the possibility of getting the No. 1 draft pick. The Sabres made several trades for future assets at this year’s trade deadline, and are in line to have the best odds in the NHL’s draft lottery.

Thursday night in an overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes — the second worst team in the NHL a top draft pick — Sabres fans audibly cheered for the opposing Coyotes after they scored a game-winning goal.

It wasn’t just a contingent of Coyotes fans in Buffalo for the game — the crowd was cheering for the Sabres’ loss. Watch the video below:

As CBS Sports pointed out, Sabres fans also had a hilarious reaction to a tweet from the Sabres’ Twitter account:

After the game, players were despondent. Defenseman Mike Weber said (via Deadspin):

“I don’t even know if disappointed is the word. They score that first one, our fans are cheering. Late penalty, they cheer. They cheer when they score to win the game. I don’t even know what to say. This is extremely frustrating for us. We don’t want to be here. We understand where we are. We understand what this team’s doing, what the organisation’s doing, the place we’ve put ourselves in. But I’ve never been a part of something like that, where the away team comes into a home building, and they’re cheering for them…” Again, I’ve never been a part of that, obviously, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger I guess, but this is a whole new low right now.”

Sabres fans are within their right to root for their team to get better long term by not winning meaningless games at the end of a losing season. As Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky notes, the Sabres have a shot at one of two potentially franchise-changing players in the draft, and losing is the best way to them.

