This man gives away free ice cream to kids who answer maths and history questions

Facebook/James the Ice Creamcycle Dude James Karagiannis is known as the Ice Creamcycle Dude.

James Karagiannis is no ordinary ice cream man. Instead of driving a truck, he travels around Buffalo, New York on a bike. And instead of turning away kids who can’t afford his $1 ice creams, he gives them away for free.

The only catch: Each child has to do something positive to earn their ice cream — like answer a history or maths question or pick up litter, the Buffalo News Reports. Karagiannis, 36, has become a community fixture since he set up shop in 2007. He’s even picked up the fitting nickname “The Ice Creamcycle Dude.”

His latest project is teaching Buffalo kids a brand new lesson: The importance of saying thanks.

City residents began to give small cash donations to Karagiannis to help increase his distribution of free ice cream. There was so much interest in donating he decided to formalise a fund raising campaign online. And now, in exchange for each treat, he asks each kid to write a thank you note postcard to one of the donors.

PostbyJames the Ice Creamcycle Dude.

At first, Karagiannis hoped to raised $500. But the story spread quickly, and, as of last night, dozens of donors have contributed close to $6,000.

“I don’t like the idea of just giving something away to a kid without at least trying to teach a lesson,” he wrote recently on Facebook. “We’re in these neighbourhoods everyday and are a part of these kids lives, therefore we have the responsibility to be positive role models.”

You can donate ice cream to Karagiannis’ adorable customers right here.

NOW WATCH: A Brazilian ice cream shop makes the most incredible homemade soft serve



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.