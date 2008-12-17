Buffalo Exchangers Strongly Opting For Cash Over Used Clothes

New York thrift shop Buffalo Exchange is “drowning in clothes” as donors would rather take cash than exchange their slightly used goods for other people’s slightly used goods.
Racked: Buffalo Exchange will buy your well-preserved used goods in one of two ways: Either they’ll give you 30% of what your stuff is worth in cash, or 50% in store credit. Right now, cash is clearly trumping credit, and it’s causing an overstock problem.
